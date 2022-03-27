Large methamphetamine seizures don't surprise La Crosse law enforcement (copy)

During a Jan. 24 traffic stop on Interstate 90, police recovered 11.2 pounds of methamphetamine, the most ever seized during a single drug bust in La Crosse County.

The record didn’t last long. On Feb. 19, police recovered 15 pounds of methamphetamine after arresting a suspect in the parking lot of a La Crosse hotel.

The two record-breaking drug busts didn’t surprise La Crosse County Sheriff Jeff Wolf.

“It didn’t catch anyone off guard,” Wolf said. “It was just a matter of time.”

The two massive drug busts confirm the changing nature of methamphetamine distribution and addiction. Once produced under extremely hazardous conditions in local makeshift labs, it’s now a more industrialized process.

“When we first saw methamphetamine, it was a lot of homemade products that people could make in meth labs,” Wolf said. “Because we did a good job on the labs and shut them down, it just pushed the issue to a different source ... primarily Mexico, but there are others.”

Methamphetamine is commonly sold in crystal or powder form. It can be injected, smoked, snorted or taken orally. Unlike heroin, which is a depressant, methamphetamine is a powerful stimulant that triggers heightened emotions, including anxiety, paranoia and aggression. The behaviors pose unique challenges to law enforcement, emergency responders, hospital emergency room personnel and family members.

La Crosse Police Department Lt. Linnea Miller said most of the methamphetamine that winds up in La Crosse comes from large labs in Mexico that can produce up to 100 pounds of the drug in eight hours. The industrialized version delivers a more intense and dependable level of intoxication.

“Police normally encounter a person who does not have the ability to stand still or stop moving,” Miller said. “Most of the time their speech or thought pattern is erratic, making it difficult to understand them. Users are usually extremely paranoid.”

La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office drug investigator Rob Walensky said it’s not unusual to trace methamphetamine to child neglect or weapons use.

“One of the biggest things is just the irrational behavior,” Walensky. “You see people, in some cases, who haven’t slept in three days.”

Wolf said personnel in the La Crosse County Jail must deal with inmates undergoing methamphetamine withdrawal.

“It’s tough when they go through the withdrawal,” Wolf said. “We have to monitor them and make sure they’re safe. All of these things have an impact on the jail.”

Health impacts

Methamphetamine also takes a toll on the user.

Dr. Chris Eberlein, emergency medical physician at Gundersen Health System, said the drug triggers a sharp rise in blood pressure, which has a negative long-term cardiovascular impact. Users also suffer loss of teeth, insomnia and scabs caused by persistent scratching.

Eberlein said the cardiovascular effects are difficult to reverse, even if the user manages to stop.

“It does so much damage to the circulatory system,” he said.

Eberlein said researchers are less certain about long-term brain damage.

“The jury is still out about the brain’s ability to recover and remodel,” he said.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, there were 822 methamphetamine overdose deaths in Wisconsin from 2014-2020, compared to 6,005 opioid deaths. However, Eberlein said the methamphetamine numbers don’t count premature deaths due to long-term use, such as a stroke or heart attack.

Miller said methamphetamine sells in La Crosse for about $600 an ounce, which puts the street value of the recent busts in La Crosse at nearly $300,000. She said most addicts finance their addiction through theft.

“This most commonly starts by using all their own money before taking advantage of family members,” Miller said. “Eventually property crimes, including retail thefts, are done to support the drug of choice. Some dealers will trade meth for expensive items. I have even found lists of items drug dealers wanted their buyers to steal for them.”

Wolf said it’s more difficult for law enforcement to trace drug deals since fewer of them of involve cash.

“The mobility of the entire drug world has changed,” Wolf said. “It’s a combination of social media, the internet and cell phones — they all have multiple cell phones.”

Walensky added, “You don’t have meet up to hand somebody a couple of hundred dollars anymore.”

There is no medication approved by the Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of methamphetamine use disorder. Eberlein said behavioral therapy is the only treatment available.

“I’ve heard from users that it’s the most difficult drug to treat,” Eberlein said. “We have more tools in our toolbox for opioid addiction.”

Wolf described drug addiction in La Crosse County as a major public health issue and said it’s one that the public needs to take seriously.

“Drugs is a public health crisis in the county,” he said. “We deal with this every day. There needs to be a community focus on what the true problem is, and that’s drugs and substance abuse issues.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.