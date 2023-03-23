The last of three suspects still incarcerated for an incident at Blessed Sacrament Elementary School in La Crosse has been released from the La Crosse County Jail. Alex Pataska, 18, La Crosse, was freed Wednesday after posting $1,500 cash bail.

Pataska, along with 19-year-olds Hunter Gundlach and Brady Hove of La Crosse, face felony charges of making terror threats and misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct. They are accused of yelling death threats and obscenities at children who were outside for recess March 15 during the noon hour.

La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Elliott Levine reduced Pataska’s bail by $1,000 after one of his other open cases was dismissed. He still has two open misdemeanor cases involving retail theft and disorderly conduct.

Gundlach, who has open misdemeanor cases involving a threat conveyed by telephone, carrying a concealed weapon and criminal damage to property, was released after posting a $5,000 cash bond. He and Pataska have preliminary hearings set for March 29.

Hove is the only one of the three who doesn’t have prior criminal charges. He was released March 16 on a $5,000 signature bond.

If convicted, the three each face up to a maximum of 3½ years in prison.