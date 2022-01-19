Liability case against School District of La Crosse moves forward, lawyer warned

A personal injury suit against the School District of La Crosse will be allowed to proceed, but the judge hearing the case warned the plaintiff's attorney about his contacts with the media.

La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Todd Bjerke Wednesday rejected a motion from the district and its insurance carrier to dismiss the case of an 11-year-old boy injured during a 2018 field trip to the former Mathy rock quarry. The sixth-grade student at Coulee Montessori School fell nearly 20 feet from a steep hill with loose rocks and fractured the femur in his left leg. The family filed a lawsuit in April 2020 and is asking for unspecified damages.

The school district sought a gag order after the plaintiff's attorney, Timothy Jacobson, approached the media with details of the case. According to a motion filed by district attorney Thomas Donnelly, Jacobson forwarded eight documents to a local television station, including three motions supporting the plaintiff's position, two discovery exhibits and an x-ray.

In his motion, Donnelly accused the plaintiffs of attempting to "try the case in the media" and risking a tainted jury pool.

"By forwarding their entire case to the media (thereby making the media the gatekeeper for dissemination of information), plaintiffs' actions have greatly complicated the jury process," Donnelly wrote.

Bjerke declined to issue the gag order but shared Donnelly's concerns.

"It concerns me when someone tries to utilize the media to somehow bolster their case," Bjerke said. "Your attempts to incite the people in the area will have an issue on the selection of a jury."

Bjerke raised the possibility of needing to impanel a jury from outside the area and addressed Jacobson directly on the topic.

"At that point, the court may very well impose sanctions," Bjerke said. "I won't do a gag order, but you're on notice that you better be careful."

Jacobsen acknowledged that he initiated the media contact and accused the district of trying to evade accountability. He called the gag order "another attempt by the school district to avoid any accountability for their actions in this case — let's just sweep everything under the rug; we don't want the public the public to know what our public officials are doing."

Jacobson argued the plaintiffs have a First Amendment right to discuss the case in public. He said that's especially true in a civil case because there's no criminal defendant with a Sixth Amendment right to a fair trial. He called a gag order an "unconstitutional restraint on speech" and rejected the notion that releasing information would prejudice a jury that's not expected to be picked for another five months.

Bjerke addressed the gag order after ruling that the case should proceed. He rejected Donnelly's arguments that case law holds the school district to a lower standard of liability. He said the teachers involved should have known not to allow their students to climb what he described as an "attractive nuisance."

"It's amazing ... that the teacher would feel that it was safe for students to scramble up without any equipment," Bjerke said.

In a third ruling, Bjerke rejected a motion by Jacobson to sanction the defense for making a frivolous motion to dismiss.

A hearing is set for Jan. 20 to consider a plaintiff's motion to disqualify a defense witness described by the plaintiffs as a "Hollywood stunt coordinator."

If there is no settlement, the case is expected to go before a jury in June.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.