Lightning strike sets La Crosse apartment building ablaze

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

No one was injured but a second-floor apartment was damaged Monday in a fire at 625 Rose St. caused by a lightning strike, according to the La Crosse Fire Department.

The department was called at 7:48 a.m. after someone reported smoke coming from the rear of a two-story, four-unit apartment building. The fire was found in the common attic and quickly extinguished.

All residents were safely evacuated; however, an apartment on the second floor had heavy fire and smoke damage.

Fire department investigators say the fire started as a result of a direct lightning strike to the structure.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 2 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.