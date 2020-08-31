 Skip to main content
Lightning strike sets La Crosse apartment building ablaze
No one was injured but a second-floor apartment was damaged Monday in a fire at 625 Rose St. caused by a lightning strike, according to the La Crosse Fire Department.

The department was called at 7:48 a.m. after someone reported smoke coming from the rear of a two-story, four-unit apartment building. The fire was found in the common attic and quickly extinguished.

All residents were safely evacuated; however, an apartment on the second floor had heavy fire and smoke damage.

Fire department investigators say the fire started as a result of a direct lightning strike to the structure.

