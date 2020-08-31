Lightning strike sets La Crosse apartment building ablaze

-
No one was injured but a second-floor apartment was damaged Monday in a fire at 625 Rose St. caused by a lightning strike, according to the La Crosse Fire Department.
The department was called at 7:48 a.m. after someone reported smoke coming from the rear of a two-story, four-unit apartment building. The fire was found in the common attic and quickly extinguished.
All residents were safely evacuated; however, an apartment on the second floor had heavy fire and smoke damage.
Fire department investigators say the fire started as a result of a direct lightning strike to the structure.
Jourdan Vian
Reporter
Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering crime and courts for the La Crosse Tribune. She can be reached at 608-791-8218.
