Local man with previous attempted murder conviction charged on 10 counts of abuse, disorderly conduct

On a prior incident June 6, Dean blocked the victim from leaving the room and shoved her into the bed frame, rendering her unable to move her legs and believing her back was broken, according to a complaint. Dean took the victim to the hospital, where she told providers she tripped and hit the bed after Dean advised her not to tell the truth, according to the complaint. The victim was diagnosed with sprained back muscles and unable to fully function for a few days.

The victim told police that on June 28 Dean became angry after she received a text message from a male friend, punching her in the face and causing her to "see stars."

The victim rated the pain as nine out of 10, and showed police a picture from after the incident in which her eye and temple are bruised. Dean advised her, the victim said, to use makeup to cover the bruising, according to the complaint.

On July 5, Dean punched the victim, causing her lip to split open, and said she "thought her teeth were going to fall out," according to the complaint. On July 17, Dean punched her again, leaving her with a black eye, according to the complaint. The victim also reported that on July 23, Dean grabbed her arm and ripped her phone away when she tried to call her brother, leaving bruises, and when she tried to call again later Dean straddled her on the bed and and squeezed her throat.