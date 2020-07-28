Local man with previous attempted murder conviction charged on 10 counts of abuse, disorderly conduct

A La Crosse man with an out-of-state attempted murder conviction from 2001 was charged Tuesday on 10 counts of domestic abuse and disorderly conduct.
Troy Dean, 45, of La Crosse, appeared via Zoom in La Crosse County Circuit Court on charges of false imprisonment, strangulation and suffocation, substantial battery and five counts of misdemeanor battery, all with a domestic abuse enhancer, and two counts of disorderly conduct.
Dean has a criminal record in Minnesota, including 2001 convictions for first-degree attempted murder, second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and first-degree aggravated robbery.
On July 24, police were dispatched to the 2100 block of Rose Street on a domestic call. The victim told police Dean had abused her multiple times and she was "tired of him hitting her" and was able to call since Dean was out of the room.
The victim relayed that earlier Dean became jealous after she had contact with a friend. Later that day, he punched her with both fists in the chest, causing her to fall, according to the complaint.
The victim stated she was going to call police, and Dean responded by throwing her back down and punching her legs again before he ran from the room. The victim noted Dean told her he would "make it worth his while" if police were contacted, and she believed Dean "would kill her based on the history of domestic abuse between the two of them," according to the police report.
On a prior incident June 6, Dean blocked the victim from leaving the room and shoved her into the bed frame, rendering her unable to move her legs and believing her back was broken, according to a complaint. Dean took the victim to the hospital, where she told providers she tripped and hit the bed after Dean advised her not to tell the truth, according to the complaint. The victim was diagnosed with sprained back muscles and unable to fully function for a few days.
The victim told police that on June 28 Dean became angry after she received a text message from a male friend, punching her in the face and causing her to "see stars."
The victim rated the pain as nine out of 10, and showed police a picture from after the incident in which her eye and temple are bruised. Dean advised her, the victim said, to use makeup to cover the bruising, according to the complaint.
On July 5, Dean punched the victim, causing her lip to split open, and said she "thought her teeth were going to fall out," according to the complaint. On July 17, Dean punched her again, leaving her with a black eye, according to the complaint. The victim also reported that on July 23, Dean grabbed her arm and ripped her phone away when she tried to call her brother, leaving bruises, and when she tried to call again later Dean straddled her on the bed and and squeezed her throat.
The victim told police Dean had made past statements that "Killing is nothing" and "Does not mean anything to him," and that he had cut her off from friends and family. She stated during the July 24 visit with police she was afraid Dean would kill her for contacting them, but that "she could not do this anymore."
When police located Dean July 24, he stated he did not have any prior incidents with the victim, and that he did not believe she was fearful of him, according to the police report.
Dean is being held in La Crosse County Jail with a combined $2,500 cash bond for the multiple abuse and disorderly conduct charges, with no bond for probation violation.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
