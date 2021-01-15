Louisiana man charged with possessing 10 ounces of ecstasy pills

An Abbeville, Louisiana, man was charged Thursday in La Crosse County Circuit Court after police reportedly seized nearly 10 ounces of ecstasy during a Jan. 13 traffic stop in the town of Campbell.

Desmond R. Taylor faces felony charges of possession of a designer drug with intent to deliver and giving a false identity to police and misdemeanor charges of obstructing an officer and bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, Taylor was pulled over by police in the town of Campbell for driving 40 mph in a 25 mph zone. Police immediately detected the odor of marijuana and ordered Taylor and a passenger to exit the vehicle.

The complaint says Taylor told police he wasn’t carrying identification and then gave police a false name. A search of the vehicle found a suitcase containing a wallet with three credit cards and a payroll slip bearing Taylor’s name.

The search also allegedly found a large Skittles bag containing several multi-color pills later identified as ecstasy and $1,946 in cash.

La Crosse County Assistant District Attorney Danielle Kranz asked Judge Gloria Doyle for a $2,500 cash bond. She said Taylor failed to show for two recent court appearances, and he was unlikely to show up on his own volition.