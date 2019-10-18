A Louisiana man was accused Friday of eighth-offense drunken driving in La Crosse County.
Alvin B. Robert Jr., 51, Ville Platte, La., was arrested Oct. 10 after driving the wrong way down a one-way street in La Crosse.
According to the complaint, Robert was spotted going the south on Fourth Street near Main Street. He turned onto Main Street, driving up onto the curb before coming to a stop, and a police reserve officer said he saw the man drop his keys three times while walking away from his vehicle.
You have free articles remaining.
Robert admitted to drinking a six-pack of 16-ounce beers earlier in the evening, failed several field sobriety tests and a preliminary breath test showed he had a blood-alcohol content of 0.179%, according to the complaint.
Robert had seven previous drunken driving convictions in Louisiana. He was charged with eighth-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and eighth-offense operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited alcohol concentration.
He is being held on a $1,000 cash bond ordered by Judge Elliott Levine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.