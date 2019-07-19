A fire in Madison has shut down La Crosse County’s public court records system Friday, authorities say.
The La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office said Wisconsin Circuit Court Access Portal (CCAP) is unavailable. The Clerk of Courts Office won’t be able to answer questions regarding records and attorneys will not be able to file cases electronically.
If people wish to reach the Clerk of Courts Office, they should call 608-785-9573 because email is unavailable.
People scheduled for jury duty on Monday should call the jury line at 608-785-9933 because the automatic notification system is unavailable.
The sheriff’s office said community members can simply check CCAP to see if services have resumed.
