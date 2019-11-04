A Madison man was back in La Crosse County Circuit Court Monday after he was accused of violating terms of his bond forbidding him to have contact with minors.
Gregory Simmons, 32, was charged with felony bail jumping, and Court Commissioner Joe Veenstra ordered a $1,000 cash bond after police say he was in a vehicle driven by a 16-year-old girl.
Simmons was on bond in two cases in which he is accused of assaulting a woman and a girl in 2018.
Simmons’s attorney Michael Hughes said the accusation of contact with a minor was a violation of his bond, but not one that should require Simmons be incarcerated until his trial.
“I understand what you are indicating; however, the burden is on Mr. Simmons to ensure that the contact he has, no matter the relation, is not with someone under age. The allegations in the other cases are obviously very serious,” Veenstra said.
The girl told authorities Simmons forced sexual contact about 10 times between December 2016 and November 2017, beginning when she was 9 years old, according to the 2018 complaint. He was charged in April 2018 with repeated sexual assault of a child as a repeat offender.
In February 2018, Simmons was charged after a woman reported that he punched and strangled her inside his car in La Crosse.
He then forced her into to his apartment, where she felt sex with Simmons was her only option to escape, according to the complaint. He later told her that he was taking her to southeastern Wisconsin, where he would force her to work as a prostitute before killing her, according to the complaint.
They stopped at the Kwik Trip at 4605 Mormon Coulee Road, where the woman was able to discretely alert an employee that she was being held against her will. The employee hid her in a walk-in cooler and called police.
