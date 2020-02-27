Man accused in La Crosse armed robbery set for trial next month

A La Crosse man accused of robbing a man at gunpoint in January 2019 will go to trial in March after his motion to dismiss the charges was denied repeatedly Thursday in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

Timothy Ellis Jr., 25, asked Judge Scott Horne to dismiss the charges, arguing that his right to a speedy trial was impeded and also his newly appointed attorney, Blake Duren, would not have enough time to prepare for the scheduled March 16 trial.

“From conversations with my client, the motion to dismiss is based on the fact that he was without counsel for a period of time for his speedy-trial demand, and he feels he has been prejudiced in that respect, and the only remedy for that prejudice at this point would be dismissing this case,” Duren said.

La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke pointed out that the motion fails to identify specific prejudices and should Ellis be found to be prejudiced against, the remedy laid out by law is to release him from custody, not dismiss the case.

“I don’t think it’s the state’s fault that he absconded at one point and changed attorneys and now claims he can’t be ready in time for trial, and also wants a speedy trial,” Gruenke said.

Horne agreed, denying the motion.