Man accused in La Crosse armed robbery set for trial next month

A La Crosse man accused of robbing a man at gunpoint in January 2019 will go to trial in March after his motion to dismiss the charges was denied repeatedly Thursday in La Crosse County Circuit Court.
Timothy Ellis Jr., 25, asked Judge Scott Horne to dismiss the charges, arguing that his right to a speedy trial was impeded and also his newly appointed attorney, Blake Duren, would not have enough time to prepare for the scheduled March 16 trial.
“From conversations with my client, the motion to dismiss is based on the fact that he was without counsel for a period of time for his speedy-trial demand, and he feels he has been prejudiced in that respect, and the only remedy for that prejudice at this point would be dismissing this case,” Duren said.
La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke pointed out that the motion fails to identify specific prejudices and should Ellis be found to be prejudiced against, the remedy laid out by law is to release him from custody, not dismiss the case.
“I don’t think it’s the state’s fault that he absconded at one point and changed attorneys and now claims he can’t be ready in time for trial, and also wants a speedy trial,” Gruenke said.
Horne agreed, denying the motion.
Ellis and his brother, Justin Ellis, 23, were charged Feb. 1, 2019, with armed robbery and first-degree recklessly endangering safety, both as a party to a crime and repeat offender. Ellis was also charged with credit card fraud and receiving stolen property as a repeat offender.
Authorities arrested the brothers after receiving a call at about 11 a.m. Jan. 30, 2019, about shots fired on La Crosse’s North Side, according to the criminal complaint.
A person at the scene told a police officer that two men approached his vehicle on the 800 block of Gould Street and demanded money. After giving the men money, the victim said one of the men fired a round into his vehicle and both fled the scene. Officers followed footprints in the snow to an apartment building down the street, where they found both men, according to the criminal complaint.
After he was charged, Ellis was without counsel for about two months before his first attorney was appointed.
Both Ellis brothers spent weeks in the La Crosse County Jail before being granted a signature bond with GPS monitoring in May of last year.
Timothy Ellis cut off his bracelet and left the area in June, two months before his initial August jury trial. He was located and arrested in October and has been held in the jail since. The trial was rescheduled for May, then Ellis filed a demand for a speedy trial and fired his appointed attorney.
Duren was appointed Feb. 14 to replace the previous attorney.
In court Thursday, Ellis asked to revisit the motion to dismiss, citing a Wisconsin statute governing civil case law, despite his attorney’s disagreement.
“Mr. Ellis, the procedural rules are those that govern civil cases. You have a right to a speedy trial, and we’ve discussed that previously. We’ve scheduled this within the speedy trial demand,” Horne said.
Ellis also requested that his $25,000 cash bond, which has kept him in custody since he was arrested again in October, be converted to a signature bond allowing him to live with his fiancée and get a job.
“If Mr. Ellis had remained in the jurisdiction, this case would have been resolved long ago, so motion denied,” Horne said.
Justin Ellis is in prison after he pleaded guilty in November to fourth-offense drunken driving and felony bail jumping in Milwaukee County.
Erik C. Nedrelo, 32, Onalaska, was charged Feb. 20 with possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia. Nedrelo had meth and a pipe at about 11:30 p.m. Feb. 1 when he was stopped for riding his bicycle without a light, according to the complaint.
Dameon L. Hendricks, 28, La Crosse, was charged Feb. 19 with attempting to flee an officer as a repeat offender. Hendricks drove away from police Feb. 3 instead of stopping for a traffic stop, then abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot, according to the complete.
Chandra M. Smith, 37, Black River Falls, was charged Feb. 18 with felony bail jumping, possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC, possession of an illegally obtained prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Smith had meth, heroin, oxycodone and a vape pen with THC oil Feb. 10 when she was pulled over during a drug investigation, according to the complaint.
Lawrence M. Ramsey, 55, no permanent address, and Benjamin L. Arendt, 36, Sparta, were charged Feb. 11 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, both as parties to a crime. Ramsey and Arendt had 3.6 grams of meth in 10 small plastic bags and a digital scale in their vehicle Feb. 3 when they were pulled over for an excessive window tint on the North Side of La Crosse, according to the complaint.
Joel R. Davis, 39, Onalaska, was charged Feb. 10 with delivering methamphetamine. Davis sold 19 grams of meth to a confidential informant Oct. 17, 2018, for $400, according to the complaint.
Paul J. Bunts, 35, of Woodman, was charged Feb. 6 with possession of methamphetamine. On Jan. 26, Bunts told police that he had lost $400 in an armed robbery near Farmington. After talking with Bunts, officers began to doubt his story. Bunts eventually admitted that he had used the $400 to buy methamphetamine, and that he called police because he suspected the drugs were fake. The drugs were real, according to the criminal complaint.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
