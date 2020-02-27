You are the owner of this article.
Man accused in La Crosse armed robbery set for trial next month
top story

Man accused in La Crosse armed robbery set for trial next month

Timothy Ellis mug

Timothy Ellis

A La Crosse man accused of robbing a man at gunpoint in January 2019 will go to trial in March after his motion to dismiss the charges was denied repeatedly Thursday in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

Timothy Ellis Jr., 25, asked Judge Scott Horne to dismiss the charges, arguing that his right to a speedy trial was impeded and also his newly appointed attorney, Blake Duren, would not have enough time to prepare for the scheduled March 16 trial.

“From conversations with my client, the motion to dismiss is based on the fact that he was without counsel for a period of time for his speedy-trial demand, and he feels he has been prejudiced in that respect, and the only remedy for that prejudice at this point would be dismissing this case,” Duren said.

La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke pointed out that the motion fails to identify specific prejudices and should Ellis be found to be prejudiced against, the remedy laid out by law is to release him from custody, not dismiss the case.

“I don’t think it’s the state’s fault that he absconded at one point and changed attorneys and now claims he can’t be ready in time for trial, and also wants a speedy trial,” Gruenke said.

Horne agreed, denying the motion.

Ellis and his brother, Justin Ellis, 23, were charged Feb. 1, 2019, with armed robbery and first-degree recklessly endangering safety, both as a party to a crime and repeat offender. Ellis was also charged with credit card fraud and receiving stolen property as a repeat offender.

Authorities arrested the brothers after receiving a call at about 11 a.m. Jan. 30, 2019, about shots fired on La Crosse’s North Side, according to the criminal complaint.

Justin Ellis mug

Justin Ellis

A person at the scene told a police officer that two men approached his vehicle on the 800 block of Gould Street and demanded money. After giving the men money, the victim said one of the men fired a round into his vehicle and both fled the scene. Officers followed footprints in the snow to an apartment building down the street, where they found both men, according to the criminal complaint.

After he was charged, Ellis was without counsel for about two months before his first attorney was appointed.

Both Ellis brothers spent weeks in the La Crosse County Jail before being granted a signature bond with GPS monitoring in May of last year.

Timothy Ellis cut off his bracelet and left the area in June, two months before his initial August jury trial. He was located and arrested in October and has been held in the jail since. The trial was rescheduled for May, then Ellis filed a demand for a speedy trial and fired his appointed attorney.

Duren was appointed Feb. 14 to replace the previous attorney.

In court Thursday, Ellis asked to revisit the motion to dismiss, citing a Wisconsin statute governing civil case law, despite his attorney’s disagreement.

“Mr. Ellis, the procedural rules are those that govern civil cases. You have a right to a speedy trial, and we’ve discussed that previously. We’ve scheduled this within the speedy trial demand,” Horne said.

Ellis also requested that his $25,000 cash bond, which has kept him in custody since he was arrested again in October, be converted to a signature bond allowing him to live with his fiancée and get a job.

“If Mr. Ellis had remained in the jurisdiction, this case would have been resolved long ago, so motion denied,” Horne said.

Justin Ellis is in prison after he pleaded guilty in November to fourth-offense drunken driving and felony bail jumping in Milwaukee County.

+35 La Crosse County Circuit Court felony cases in February

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

