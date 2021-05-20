Man accused of biting La Crosse police officer after vandalism spree

A 32-year-old man with no permanent address was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a felony count of assaulting an officer after police responded to a May 17 vandalism spree in La Crosse.

David J. Meboe also faces misdemeanor charges of theft, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to a Kane Street residence, where Meboe reportedly entered a yard and damaged multiple solar lights and landscaping, leaving the backyard in disarray. The complaint says the elderly property owner was visibly shaken by the incident.

When police arrived at the residence, Meboe was standing in the yard holding a garden hose and standing next to a package he had allegedly taken from a residence across the street. Police described Meboe’s as paranoid and hallucinating and suspected he was under the influence of methamphetamine.

Meboe was arrested and placed in a squad car. The complaint says Meboe put the seatbelt in his mouth and bit an officer who tried to remove it.