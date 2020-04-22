Man accused of breaking into downtown La Crosse coffee shop second time in one day

A man accused of breaking into Grounded Patio Café nearly two weeks ago will face additional charges after police say he entered the downtown La Crosse coffee shop twice in one day with the intent to steal.
Lee H. Redmond III, 40, no permanent address, was charged April 16 in La Crosse County Circuit Court with burglary, two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, all as a repeat offender, in connection with the incident.
Video surveillance in the coffee shop showed a man, later identified as Redmond, enter the store at about 6:45 a.m. April 10, according to the criminal complaint.
The La Crosse District Attorney’s Office filed an amended complaint Wednesday that adds a second burglary and third misdemeanor bail jumping charge after investigation showed Redmond entered the coffee shop again at 1:44 p.m. April 10.
Investigators were able to track the suspect outside the store using the downtown video cameras and send out the image to all officers. Several identified Redmond from previous contacts and one mentioned speaking to Redmond in the area at about 7:44 a.m. April 12, while Redmond was wearing clothes that matched the suspect in the video, according to the complaint.
Redmond was located Wednesday and told police he was high on methamphetamine from April 9-13 and had no recollection of going to Grounded, much less stealing anything from the coffee shop, according to the complaint.
Police found 0.4 grams of meth in his possession when he was taken into custody.
The owner reported several things missing, including a toolbox, cash, a white iPad Air, an EatStreet tablet, a laptop and a Square register stand.
Redmond remains jailed on a $5,000 cash bond.
