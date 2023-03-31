A 41-year-old man with no permanent address has been accused of entering a residential garage in La Crosse and stealing $1,200 worth of items.

Matthew A. Conradson was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony charges of burglary and bail jumping and misdemeanor charges of theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded March 25 to a La Crosse residence, where multiple items were reported stolen, including a generator valued at $300, two chainsaws valued at $200 each, a heater with a propane tank valued at $123, a bench grinder valued at $53, a bicycle valued at $50 and numerous hand tools valued between $10 and $20.

Police obtained video surveillance that reportedly showed a man wearing a mask and a backpack walking into the garage with a flashlight shortly before 2 a.m. The footage was posted on Facebook, and a person contacted police identifying the man in the video as Conradson.

Conradson was located by police March 28 during a welfare check near the Interstate 90/Highway 35 interchange. Police reportedly found Conradson lying in a grassy area near the on-ramp. Police approached Conradson and inquired about his well-being. He responded that he was fine and just taking a break from walking.

Police asked Conradson about the burglary. He denied ever being at the address or stealing property from anyone. He consented to a police request to search his belongings. The complaint says police found multiple tools that matched the description of those taken during the burglary. The victims later identified the property as theirs.

Conradson was arrested and transported to the La Crosse County Jail. During booking, police allegedly found a pipe with burned residue commonly used to smoke methamphetamine.

Conradson is being held in the jail on a probation hold. He has a preliminary hearing set for April 7.