A 34-year-old La Crosse man has been accused of forcibly entering an apartment complex and entering up to six storage units.
Toubee Vang was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a felony count of burglary and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and bail jumping.
According to the criminal complaint, the manager of an apartment complex on Copeland Avenue called police March 15 and reported a person who wasn't a resident entered the complex by forcibly opening an exterior door and a door that led to the storage units.
Police confirmed four storage units had their latches disconnected from the plyboard. A fifth unit was pried open a couple of inches, and a sixth unlocked unit was possibly entered.
The manager shared police video of a person, later identified as Vang, entering the apartment complex. Only one of the renters reported anything missing — a bag of clothing valued at $80. The complaint says a violin was removed from one of the units and placed on the floor.
Police traced Vang to a St. Cloud Street address in La Crosse and interviewed him March 16. The complaint says he acknowledged entering the complex and storage units and taking the bag with clothing. He denied any forced entry. He reportedly told police he had considered taking the violin and a bow-and-arrow set but decided the items were too large to carry and would attract suspicion.
Vang is free on a $1,000 signature bond. His next court appearance April 27.
