Man accused of drive-by shooting La Crosse bound over for trial

A 23-year-old La Crosse man has been bound over trial in the case of an April 4, 2021, shooting in La Crosse.

La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Todd Bjerke ruled Monday there was sufficient evidence to proceed with all five charges against Julius A. Lloyd.

Lloyd faces felony counts of:

Attempted first-degree homicide.

First-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Possession of cocaine with intent to deliver.

Causing bodily harm to a police officer while resisting arrest.

Discharging a weapon from inside a vehicle.

The last charge was added Monday to an amended complaint filed by the La Crosse County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors allege Lloyd shot a man near the corner of Prospect and Rublee streets around 3:30 a.m. The criminal complaint says Lloyd was a passenger inside a vehicle that pulled next to another vehicle occupied by the victim. The complaint says Lloyd discharged multiple rounds, one of which struck the victim in the hip. Police recovered eight shell casings from the scene, and bullets were fired inside three different detached residences on Prospect Street.

Police arrested Lloyd on April 9. The complaint says Lloyd resisted arrest and injured an officer during the struggle. Police allegedly found Lloyd with 19.8 grams of cocaine.

An officer for the La Crosse Police Department testified that the victim was interviewed shortly after the shooting at a local hospital. The officer said the victim told him the shooter was wearing a black bandana over his face and discharged the weapon from the rear passenger seat.

The officer said the victim believed the attack was related to an altercation that occurred several weeks earlier in downtown La Crosse over a girlfriend.

Lloyd's defense attorney Patricia O'Neill argued against the case moving forward. She said the area where the shooting took place wasn't illuminated and questioned whether witnesses could positively identify Lloyd or the weapon at the scene. O'Neill also said that police originally referred Lloyd to the District Attorney for reckless endangerment before the charge was upgraded to attempted homicide.

"There's no indication that whoever the shooter was shot at a particular individual," O'Neill said.

Lloyd faces up to 65 years in prison on the intentional homicide charge. He has been free since posting a $10,000 cash bond. His next court appearance is a June 23 status hearing.

