Man accused of firing shots outside of La Crosse tavern

A 32-year-old La Crosse man faces a felony firearm charge after allegedly firing multiple gunshots March 14 near a La Crosse tavern.

Taylor J. Johnson was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with second-degree recklessly endangering safety. He was also charged with two misdemeanors — operating a firearm while intoxicated and carrying a handgun where alcohol is sold/consumed.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called shortly after 12:30 a.m. to The Arterial Tavern at 1003 16th St., where a man reportedly fired from the parking lot south of the tavern. Police reviewed video surveillance which reportedly shows Johnson arguing with two other men inside the tavern before pulling out a handgun and waving it around. The video shows Johnson visibly intoxicated and having difficulty standing.

The video reportedly shows Johnson exiting the tavern a short time later. He walked into the parking lot, where he lit a cigarette, pulled out the handgun again and fired three shots into the air and a fourth shot horizontally across 16th Street. The complaint says a pedestrian walked into the area of the horizontal shot seconds after it was fired.