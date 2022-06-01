Man accused of harassing Houska Park residents denied bail reduction

A 41-year-old man with no permanent address accused of threatening people at La Crosse's Houska Park won't get his cash bail reduced.

La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Todd Bjerke denied a request Wednesday from Matthew Michael Hernandez to reduce a $50,000 cash bail that has kept him in the La Crosse County Jail since May 16.

The $50,000 bail was ordered May 17 by Judge Gloria Doyle, who said Hernandez was "terrorizing vulnerable people" at Houska Park, which has been set aside for the city's unsheltered population.

Hernandez asked for the bail reduction to accommodate upcoming facial surgery. He told Bjerke he's "a little bit scared" about having the surgery and then being in jail while the incisions heal. He also said he has secured a job and place to stay.

Bjerke rejected the argument and told Hernandez he should have taken his medical situation into account before committing his latest offenses.

Hernandez faces five felony counts of bail jumping, three misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, one misdemeanor count of battery and one misdemeanor count of intimidating a witness.

The next court date for Hernandez is a June 10 calendar call.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

