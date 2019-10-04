{{featured_button_text}}

A La Crosse man charged with breaking into the Oktoberfest grounds will remain jailed on a $10,000 cash bond.

Lucas W. Armstrong, 38, La Crosse, was charged Friday with burglary of a building and felony bail jumping, both as a repeat offender, in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

Armstrong entered the festival's office through a second-story sliding glass door and ransacked the place, according to the criminal complaint. An employee arrived at about 9 a.m. Thursday to find the office trashed and Armstrong inside. The employee called police.

Lucas Armstrong mug

Armstrong

Officers arrived to find Armstrong inside, according to the criminal complaint. He was ordered at gunpoint to come downstairs, before being taken into custody without incident. He had two credit cards he had taken from the office, according to the report.

When asked what he was looking for, Armstrong said, “Wish I could tell you,” and said he did what he did because “my brain is sick” and that he is addicted to methamphetamine.

Armstrong also was charged with misdemeanor retail theft stemming from a Sept. 20 incident where he was accused of taking headphones and spray paint from the South Side Walmart.

Judge Ramona Gonzalez ordered a $10,000 cash bond for Armstrong and set a preliminary hearing for Oct. 11.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

Reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering crime and courts for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218 or jvian@lacrossetribune.com.

