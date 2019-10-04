A La Crosse man charged with breaking into the Oktoberfest grounds will remain jailed on a $10,000 cash bond.
Lucas W. Armstrong, 38, La Crosse, was charged Friday with burglary of a building and felony bail jumping, both as a repeat offender, in La Crosse County Circuit Court.
Armstrong entered the festival's office through a second-story sliding glass door and ransacked the place, according to the criminal complaint. An employee arrived at about 9 a.m. Thursday to find the office trashed and Armstrong inside. The employee called police.
Officers arrived to find Armstrong inside, according to the criminal complaint. He was ordered at gunpoint to come downstairs, before being taken into custody without incident. He had two credit cards he had taken from the office, according to the report.
When asked what he was looking for, Armstrong said, “Wish I could tell you,” and said he did what he did because “my brain is sick” and that he is addicted to methamphetamine.
Michaell M. Schilling, 36, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 3 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Schilling had meth and a glass pipe Aug. 14, according to the complaint.
Susan D. Glenna, 48, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 3 with felony bail jumping. Glenna violated terms of a previous bond by consuming alcohol Sept. 7, according to the complaint.
Wyatt C. Petersen, 47, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 2 with physical abuse of a child, recklessly causing bodily harm. Petersen held an 8-year-old boy down with a broken broom handle and scratched his cheek while the two were wrestling, according to the complaint.
Jesse R. Kirk, 41, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 1 with operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, two counts of felony bail jumping, possession of narcotic drugs and concealing stolen property. Kirk was found Sept. 25 driving a car stolen from a West Salem woman, according to the report. In the car’s trunk, police found stolen tools, and Kirk had heroin in his pocket when he was arrested.
