A Franksville, Wis., man who is in custody in Milwaukee County for killing a man during a police pursuit last week also is facing charges for an armed robbery on La Crosse’s North Side.

Robert Matagi, 18, broke into an apartment on the 1400 block of Rose Street on April 10 with three accomplices — Drew Sargeant-Conner, Diamond Allen and a fourth unidentified person and stole two iPhones and more than $1,000 in cash at gunpoint, according to the complaint.

Matagi “pistol-whipped” one of the victims, knocking him unconscious, and Sargeant-Conner, who stood guard during the incident, held a small piece of wood, about 12 to 16 inches long, according to the complaint.

The victim was treated at Gundersen Health System with minor injuries and later received a voicemail April 11 from Matagi saying, “I’m just glad you’re not dead. Now leave me the [expletive] alone,” according to the complaint.

Sargeant-Conner, 19, Chippewa Falls, Wis., was charged Thursday with armed robbery as a party to a crime in La Crosse County Circuit Court, and Judge Scott Horne set a $10,000 signature bond, saying she played a minor role in the incident and has no significant criminal history.

Allen, 19, of La Crosse, was arrested this week according to the La Crosse Police Department and faces charges of armed robbery as a party to a crime, according to court records.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Matagi was charged Monday in Milwaukee with second-degree reckless homicide, fleeing an officer resulting in death, and a hit-and-run involving the death of Pedro L. Colon-Ortiz, 25.

Police say Matagi was driving recklessly on Interstate 43 shortly after 5 p.m. April 11 when he crashed and killed Colon-Ortiz while fleeing a traffic stop by a Milwaukee County sheriff's.

Matagi fled because he had a gun and marijuana in his car and was driving without a license, according to authorities. "I was scared to go to jail and be stranded in Milwaukee, so I sped up,” Matagi wrote in an apology letter.

Matagi was placed in the Milwaukee County Jail on April 13 and bail was set at $250,000.00, according to jail records.

