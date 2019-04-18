A Franksville, Wis., man who is in custody in Milwaukee County for killing a man during a police pursuit last week also is facing charges for an armed robbery on La Crosse’s North Side.
Robert Matagi, 18, broke into an apartment on the 1400 block of Rose Street on April 10 with three accomplices— Drew Sargeant-Conner, Diamond Allen and a fourth unidentified person—and stoletwoiPhones and more than $1,000 in cash at gunpoint, according to the complaint.
Matagi “pistol-whipped” one of the victims, knocking him unconscious,and Sargeant-Conner, who stood guard during the incident, held a small piece of wood, about 12 to 16 inches long, according to the complaint.
The victim was treated at Gundersen Health System with minor injuries and later received a voicemail April 11 from Matagi saying, “I’m just glad you’re not dead. Now leave me the[expletive]alone,” according to the complaint.
Sargeant-Conner, 19, Chippewa Falls, Wis., was chargedThursdaywith armed robbery as a partyto a crime inLa Crosse County Circuit Court, andJudge Scott Horne seta $10,000 signature bond, sayingshe played a minor role in the incident and has no significant criminal history.
Allen, 19, of La Crosse, was arrested this week according to the La Crosse Police Department and faces charges of armed robbery as a party to a crime, according to court records.
According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Matagi was charged Monday in Milwaukee with second-degree reckless homicide, fleeing an officer resulting in death, and a hit-and-run involving the death of Pedro L. Colon-Ortiz, 25.
Police say Matagi was driving recklessly on Interstate 43 shortly after 5 p.m. April 11 when he crashed and killed Colon-Ortiz while fleeing a traffic stop by a Milwaukee County sheriff's.
Matagi fled because he had a gun and marijuana in his car and was driving without a license, according to authorities. "I was scared to go to jail and be stranded in Milwaukee, so I sped up,” Matagi wrote in an apology letter.
Matagi was placed in the Milwaukee County Jail on April 13 and bail was set at $250,000.00, according to jail records.
Madeline Fure, 25, of Cassville, Wis., was charged April 16 with possession of methamphetamine. Police arrested Fure after discovering 0.33 grams of methamphetamine in her purse, according to the complaint.
Daniel Larson
Katie Kaiser
Katie Kaiser, 28, of Galesville, was charged April 16 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police arrested Kaiser after she failed a field sobriety test, had a preliminary breath test result of 0.169 percent and failed to stay in her lane while driving, according to police. Authorities also discovered what was believed to be 0.8 grams of methamphetamine, 3.4 grams of marijuana and 6.7 grams of THC, according to the complaint.
Brian Johnson
Tanner Olds
Tanner Olds, 26, of Onalaska, was charged April 12 with stalking. The victim told police March 23 that Olds had been tracking her phone and whereabouts and making threatening calls and texts, according to the complaint.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Brown
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.