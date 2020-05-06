You are the owner of this article.
Man accused of shooting La Crosse cop withdraws guilty plea in meth case
Man accused of shooting La Crosse cop withdraws guilty plea in meth case

Allen C. Kruk

A man accused of shooting a La Crosse police officer last year withdrew a guilty plea to a possession of methamphetamine charge Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

Allen C. Kruk, 35, no permanent address, appeared in court with his attorney Daniel Linehan to take back his guilty plea in the felony case. Kruk was charged July 11, 2019, with possession of meth and felony bail jumping and pleaded guilty Feb. 17.

The La Crosse County District Attorney’s Office did not object to Kruk withdrawing his plea.

Kruk has been in custody at the La Crosse County Jail since September after the Aug. 3 incident in which he was accused of pulling a gun on La Crosse police officer Dustin Darling. According to the criminal complaint, Kruk shot Darling in his bulletproof vest during a domestic disturbance.

Kruk is scheduled to appear in court July 13 for a final pretrial conference in the case, in which he faces charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide using a dangerous weapon, theft of a firearm and felony bail jumping. The trial is scheduled to begin July 27.

After Kruk withdrew his guilty plea to the possession of meth charge, that case was scheduled for a status conference July 13.

+5 La Crosse County Circuit Court felony cases in May

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

