Man accused of shooting La Crosse cop withdraws guilty plea in meth case

A man accused of shooting a La Crosse police officer last year withdrew a guilty plea to a possession of methamphetamine charge Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

Allen C. Kruk, 35, no permanent address, appeared in court with his attorney Daniel Linehan to take back his guilty plea in the felony case. Kruk was charged July 11, 2019, with possession of meth and felony bail jumping and pleaded guilty Feb. 17.

The La Crosse County District Attorney’s Office did not object to Kruk withdrawing his plea.

Kruk has been in custody at the La Crosse County Jail since September after the Aug. 3 incident in which he was accused of pulling a gun on La Crosse police officer Dustin Darling. According to the criminal complaint, Kruk shot Darling in his bulletproof vest during a domestic disturbance.

Kruk is scheduled to appear in court July 13 for a final pretrial conference in the case, in which he faces charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide using a dangerous weapon, theft of a firearm and felony bail jumping. The trial is scheduled to begin July 27.