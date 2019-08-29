{{featured_button_text}}

The man accused of shooting a La Crosse police officer this month has been discharged from the hospital and placed behind bars, with a significant cash bond.

Allen C. Kruk appeared in La Crosse County Circuit Court on Thursday with a cast on his arm and his mouth wired shut, four weeks after a shooting on the city's South Side left him and the officer injured.

Judge Scott Horne granted the state’s request for a $50,000 cash bond, stipulating that Kruk, should he post bond, be held under house arrest and have no contact with the officer and several other people involved in the case.

Allen C. Kruk

Kruk

Kruk’s defense attorney had asked Horne for a signature bond or a lower cash bond, arguing that his client did not previously have a history of violence.

“Frankly, I don’t view the bond request by the state as exorbitant by any means — an argument could be made for a higher bond,” Horne said. “I don’t know what the ultimate charges will be, but in reviewing the facts set forth in the probable cause statement, the charges are extremely serious … and violent in nature.”

Kruk, 34, has not yet been charged. His next court date is Sept. 6.

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

At the time of the shooting, Kruk was considered a fugitive of justice because he had missed a July 25 court date for drug charges. Police engaged with Kruk on Aug. 3, after responding to a domestic disturbance at 317 S. Ninth St.

The La Crosse District Attorney’s Office earlier this week determined that the officer, Dustin Darling, acted in self-defense in shooting Kruk.

Darling, who joined the police department in 2013, has been on administrative leave since the incident.

+50 La Crosse County Circuit Court felony cases in August

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Kyle Farris can be reached at (608) 791-8234 or kfarris@lacrossetribune.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Kyle_A_Farris.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Kyle Farris covers education for the La Crosse Tribune. Reach him at (608) 791-8234 or kfarris@lacrossetribune.com.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.