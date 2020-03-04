Man accused of stalking La Crosse woman from prison

A Wisconsin man was accused Wednesday of stalking a La Crosse woman while an inmate in the Columbia Correctional Institution.

According to the criminal complaint, Bradley D. Thompson, 31, hid a cellphone in his cell at the correctional institute and used it to send a photo and text messages Sept. 17 before calling her. When questioned about the incident at the prison, Thompson took the phone out of a hiding spot, broke it in half and threw it on the ground.

According to the woman’s cellphone records, Thompson called her 19 times between June 23 and Sept. 17 of last year.

At the time, Thompson was serving a sentence after he was found guilty of battery, strangulation and suffocation and intimidating a victim using force in connection with a 2015 incident in Dane County, in which he was accused of choking the woman several times. He was released from prison Tuesday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The woman told police she was “terrified” of Thompson, according to the complaint.