Man accused of stalking La Crosse woman from prison
A Wisconsin man was accused Wednesday of stalking a La Crosse woman while an inmate in the Columbia Correctional Institution.

According to the criminal complaint, Bradley D. Thompson, 31, hid a cellphone in his cell at the correctional institute and used it to send a photo and text messages Sept. 17 before calling her. When questioned about the incident at the prison, Thompson took the phone out of a hiding spot, broke it in half and threw it on the ground.

According to the woman’s cellphone records, Thompson called her 19 times between June 23 and Sept. 17 of last year.

At the time, Thompson was serving a sentence after he was found guilty of battery, strangulation and suffocation and intimidating a victim using force in connection with a 2015 incident in Dane County, in which he was accused of choking the woman several times. He was released from prison Tuesday.

The woman told police she was “terrified” of Thompson, according to the complaint.

Thompson was charged with stalking and knowingly violating a domestic-abuse injunction, both as a repeat offender. While in La Crosse County Circuit Court, Thompson attempted to argue that the woman contacted him, rather than the other way around; however, was told by Judge Elliott Levine that he would have the opportunity to argue his case later in the process.

Levine ordered a $10,000 cash bond and Thompson remains in the La Crosse County Jail.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

