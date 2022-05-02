 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Man accused of stealing car in La Crosse

  • 0

A 21-year-old man with no permanent address is being held in the La Crosse County Jail after allegedly stealing a car.

Ari J. Nelson was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with two felony counts of driving a vehicle without the owner's consent.

According to the criminal complaint, La Crosse police responded May 1 to the La Crosse VFW hall on Sixth Street, where the owner of a 2019 Buick Regal reported his vehicle missing. The owner told police he parked the vehicle at 9:30 a.m. with the key fob in the vehicle and the doors unlocked before entering the VFW hall. When the owner returned 90 minutes later, the vehicle was missing.

The complaint says security cameras at the VFW show someone entering the vehicle at 9:40 a.m. and driving eastbound on Market Street. Later in the day, police reportedly found the vehicle parked on the 1000 block of Fifth Avenue with Nelson sitting in the driver's seat.

A police officer knocked on the window, but Nelson reportedly stared at the officer and didn't react. The officer opened the door, pulled Nelson from the vehicle and placed him in handcuffs. The complaint says Nelson refused to identify himself and denied driving the vehicle.

People are also reading…

Police allegedly found the key fob in Nelson's possession. There was no damage to the vehicle.

La Crosse County assistant District Attorney Susan Donskey asked for a $2,500 cash bond. She said Nelson was on warrant status at the time of his arrest and was uncooperative with police during the arrest.

Judge Scott Horne agreed with the bond request and set a preliminary hearing for May 10.

Ari Nelson

Nelson

 Steve Rundio
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

La Crosse man accused of burglary

La Crosse man accused of burglary

A 36-year-old La Crosse man accused of burglarizing a storage unit was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court. Moss T. Cain faces…

Watch Now: Related Video

Philippines Indigenous defenders call for protection

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News