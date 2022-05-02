Man accused of stealing car in La Crosse

A 21-year-old man with no permanent address is being held in the La Crosse County Jail after allegedly stealing a car.

Ari J. Nelson was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with two felony counts of driving a vehicle without the owner's consent.

According to the criminal complaint, La Crosse police responded May 1 to the La Crosse VFW hall on Sixth Street, where the owner of a 2019 Buick Regal reported his vehicle missing. The owner told police he parked the vehicle at 9:30 a.m. with the key fob in the vehicle and the doors unlocked before entering the VFW hall. When the owner returned 90 minutes later, the vehicle was missing.

The complaint says security cameras at the VFW show someone entering the vehicle at 9:40 a.m. and driving eastbound on Market Street. Later in the day, police reportedly found the vehicle parked on the 1000 block of Fifth Avenue with Nelson sitting in the driver's seat.

A police officer knocked on the window, but Nelson reportedly stared at the officer and didn't react. The officer opened the door, pulled Nelson from the vehicle and placed him in handcuffs. The complaint says Nelson refused to identify himself and denied driving the vehicle.

Police allegedly found the key fob in Nelson's possession. There was no damage to the vehicle.

La Crosse County assistant District Attorney Susan Donskey asked for a $2,500 cash bond. She said Nelson was on warrant status at the time of his arrest and was uncooperative with police during the arrest.

Judge Scott Horne agreed with the bond request and set a preliminary hearing for May 10.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.