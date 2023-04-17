A 53-year-old man with no permanent address has been arrested after he was connected to two burglaries and two stolen vehicles.

Marvin D. Dubois was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with two felony counts each of burglary and driving a vehicle without the owner's consent and a misdemeanor count of theft.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called March 27 to the town of Onalaska shop, where a work vehicle was missing from the garage. An employee told police that someone entered the garage by accessing a garage door opener left inside an unlocked vehicle.

A GPS unit tracked the vehicle, which was driven for 11 minutes in the Onalaska area before it was parked and abandoned undamaged in the parking lot at Crossing Meadows. Surveillance footage at multiple locations identified Dubois as a suspect.

Dubois was also identified as a suspect in a March 30 car theft at Howe and Sons Auto Repair in the town of Onalaska. Surveillance video reportedly shows Dubois entering a work vehicle with a plow and driving it a short distance before exiting. He tried to access several other vehicles before he entered an unlocked 2006 Volkswagen with the keys inside and drove away. The vehicle was later recovered in Buffalo County.

Dubois is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond, plus a $10,000 cash bond from an arrest warrant from Winona County, Minnesota. His next court date is an April 26 calendar call.