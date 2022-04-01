Man accused of strangling La Crosse woman with hatchet

A 41-year-old man with no permanent address is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on $5,000 cash bail after allegedly strangling a woman with a hatchet.

Matthew Hernandez was charged Thursday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of strangulation/suffocation while using a dangerous weapon and bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of battery, disorderly conduct and unlawful use of a telephone.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman told police she was contacted by Hernandez, who wanted to retrieve some belongings. She said Hernandez was homeless and had been couch surfing multiple residences.

The woman told police she picked up Hernandez at Taco John's in La Crosse. As she drove north on Hwy. 53, she said Hernandez became agitated and accused her of calling people and recording him. She said Hernandez attempted to grab her cell phone before hitting her in the face and grabbing the steering wheel.

The woman said she applied the brakes and pulled over to the shoulder. She said Hernandez then placed a small hatchet to her neck and choked her, which caused her to briefly black out. She said Hernandez became concerned when a vehicle pulled over in front of them. She said he ordered her to speed away to leave of the area as quickly as possible.

The complaint says the woman pulled into a gas station in Galesville, where she was contacted by a Trempealeau County sheriff's deputy. Hernandez was arrested and transported back to La Crosse.

The woman said the incident occurred one day after she received a message from Hernandez threatening to kill her, which was followed by multiple apology messages.

La Crosse County assistant District Attorney Danielle Kranz asked for a $10,000 cash bond. She said it was Hernandez's seventh case since 2021 involving multiple victims. She said some of the cases involved weapons.

Hernandez's next court appearance is an April 21 calendar call. He faces up to six years in prison if convicted on the strangulation charge.

