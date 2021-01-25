Man accused of strong-arm robbery in La Crosse

A 33-year-old man with no permanent address was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court after allegedly robbing a man Dec. 11. Gregory T. Simmons was charged with robbery by use of force and bail jumping, both felonies.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded Dec. 13 to an 8th Street South address, where a man told police that Simmons beat him up two days earlier and was at his house threatening him. Simmons left the scene when police arrived and wasn't immediately located.

The man told police he had been lured to a 5th Street South residence, where he alleged Simmons kicked him four times in the head, reached inside his pocket and stole $17-$18 in cash. The man said Simmons also took his Chicago White Sox hat.

An arrest warrant was issued for Simmons Jan. 19. He appeared in court Monday via Zoom with his attorney, Michael Hughes.

Assistant La Crosse County District Attorney Courtney Kay Strittmater said Simmons has multiple open cases and requested a $10,000 cash bond.

Hughes said a cash bond wasn't necessary and that Simmons "can be relied on to come to court." He challenged the criminal complaint and why a slang name for a potential witness was used in the narrative.

Judge Ramona Gonzalez questioned why it took more than a month to file the criminal complaint. She set a $10,000 signature bond and continued the case to Feb. 5, when Simmons' bond will be reviewed.

