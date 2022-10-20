 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Man accused of threatening town of Campbell official free on signature bond

A man accused in January of threatening a town of Campbell official is free on a $1,500 signature bond after promising to make his future court dates.

Richard W. Gilbert, 58, La Crosse, was arrested Wednesday after he reportedly failed to show for a plea/sentencing hearing Monday. Gilbert's attorney, Zachariah Fudge, told court commissioner Kara Burgos on Thursday that Gilbert had forgotten about the court date.

"He was very apologetic about missing court," Fudge said. "He will make a better effort in the future."

Gilbert faces a single felony charge of making terroristic threats against the town of Campbell board chairperson. Prosecutors say the threat culminated months of harassing behavior against town of Campbell officials.

The $1,500 signature bond covers two other open misdemeanor cases, both of which contain disorderly conduct charges.

Gilbert's next court scheduled court appearance is a Feb. 18, 2023, pre-trial conference.

Richard W. Gilbert

Gilbert

 Steve Rundio

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

