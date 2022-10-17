 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man accused of threatening town of Campbell officials fails to appear in court

A 49-year-old La Crosse man accused of making terroristic threats against town of Campbell officials failed to appear in court Monday.

La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Elliott Levine issued a $1,000 bench warrant against Richard W. Gilbert after he wasn't present for a plea/sentencing hearing.

Gilbert faces a single felony count after he allegedly made death threats against a town of Campbell official. The criminal complaint says Gilbert was upset about citations he had received for failing to maintain his property and being denied building permits. He allegedly left a message on the town chairman's voicemail that said, "You guys are killing me, maybe it’s time to start killing you turkeys.”

The complaint says Gilbert made harassing calls and visits to the town hall prior to the death threat. He was arrested on Jan. 24 and released on a signature bond with a provision that he not carry weapons or have contact with town of Campbell officials.

 Steve Rundio

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

