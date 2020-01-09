Man accused of vandalizing La Crosse YMCA will go to trial

The man seen on video vandalizing the Dahl Family YMCA in La Crosse will go to trial in May.

Peyton Nett, 19, La Crosse, scheduled a two-day trial May 12-13 Thursday in La Crosse County Circuit Court along with his attorney Sean O'Neill.

Nett was charged last fall with felony burglary and criminal damage to property in connection with the Oct. 11 incident.

YMCA employees arrived that morning to find a broken window, broken electronics and other vandalism. There was paint all over the floor, walls, desks, TV screens and computer monitors in the Primetime Center — an area for older children to do crafts and play games — and damage to furniture. Police also noted a clear footprint in the paint on the floor.

According to the criminal complaint, Nett entered the building at about 4:20 a.m. after throwing a rock through a window on the West Avenue side of the building, and video shows him breaking the computers off of the front desk.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nett told police he drank four to five rum and Cokes Oct. 10 before going to the Twisted Moose with friends and drinking more, according to the police report. He blacked out and doesn’t remember anything after that, he said; however, surveillance cameras show him walking around downtown.