Man accused of vandalizing La Crosse YMCA will go to trial

The man seen on video vandalizing the Dahl Family YMCA in La Crosse will go to trial in May.
Peyton Nett, 19, La Crosse, scheduled a two-day trial May 12-13 Thursday in La Crosse County Circuit Court along with his attorney Sean O'Neill.
Nett was charged last fall with felony burglary and criminal damage to property in connection with the Oct. 11 incident.
YMCA employees arrived that morning to find a broken window, broken electronics and other vandalism. There was paint all over the floor, walls, desks, TV screens and computer monitors in the Primetime Center — an area for older children to do crafts and play games — and damage to furniture. Police also noted a clear footprint in the paint on the floor.
According to the criminal complaint, Nett entered the building at about 4:20 a.m. after throwing a rock through a window on the West Avenue side of the building, and video shows him breaking the computers off of the front desk.
Nett told police he drank four to five rum and Cokes Oct. 10 before going to the Twisted Moose with friends and drinking more, according to the police report. He blacked out and doesn’t remember anything after that, he said; however, surveillance cameras show him walking around downtown.
The next morning, Nett, a student at UW-La Crosse, went to Fond du Lac to visit his family. Friday evening, a friend sent him a link to a news story about the break-in after recognizing Nett, according to the report.
Nett turned himself in Oct. 14. He was interviewed and then released on a signature bond.
The facility, located at 1140 Main St., opened three hours late, at 8 a.m., as YMCA staff dealt with the break-in.
Michael Hemker
Steven Huntington
Kieng Yang
David Swertfeger
Timothy Kasten
Timothy A. Kasten, 28, Onalaska, was charged Jan. 8 with retail theft as a party to a crime and felony bail jumping. He was also charged with possession of methamphetamine in a different case. Kasten took several items in December from Menards, violating terms of his bond, and had meth in his pocket when arrested Dec. 21, according to the two complaints.
James Ramsey
Michael Ryan
Karla Dank
Karla J. Dank, 58, West Salem, was charged Jan. 7 with possession with intent to deliver THC, obstructing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. Dank had 47.2 grams of marijuana Dec. 20, tried to shut the door on police and had a marijuana pipe, according to the complaint.
Quintin Stello
Javontay Scott
Reuben Bates
Robert Wilson
Robert D. Wilson, 25, no permanent address, was charged Jan. 2 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, both as a repeat offender. Wilson was found doing meth in a vehicle at about noon Dec. 30 outside the Salvation Army, according to the complaint, and he handed over meth and two needles to a Salvation Army social worker.
John Young
Jordan M. Weiker
Jordan M. Weiker, 30, La Crosse, was charged Jan. 2 with discharging bodily fluid at a public safety worker, resisting an officer, attempted battery and disorderly conduct. Weiker became belligerent at about 2:17 a.m. Dec. 14 at an Onalaska restaurant and bar, according to the complaint, and swung a bag at a bartender, then poked and spit at a police officer.
Lavon Liggins
Star Yang
Star Yang, 33, Holmen, was charged Jan. 2 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia, all as a repeat offender. Yang had 0.06 grams of meth, a meth pipe and marijuana Dec. 27, according to the complaint.
