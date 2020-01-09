You are the owner of this article.
Man accused of vandalizing La Crosse YMCA will go to trial
Man accused of vandalizing La Crosse YMCA will go to trial

The man seen on video vandalizing the Dahl Family YMCA in La Crosse will go to trial in May.

Peyton Nett, 19, La Crosse, scheduled a two-day trial May 12-13 Thursday in La Crosse County Circuit Court along with his attorney Sean O'Neill.

Nett was charged last fall with felony burglary and criminal damage to property in connection with the Oct. 11 incident.

YMCA employees arrived that morning to find a broken window, broken electronics and other vandalism. There was paint all over the floor, walls, desks, TV screens and computer monitors in the Primetime Center — an area for older children to do crafts and play games — and damage to furniture. Police also noted a clear footprint in the paint on the floor.

YMCA vandalism

According to the criminal complaint, Nett entered the building at about 4:20 a.m. after throwing a rock through a window on the West Avenue side of the building, and video shows him breaking the computers off of the front desk.

Nett told police he drank four to five rum and Cokes Oct. 10 before going to the Twisted Moose with friends and drinking more, according to the police report. He blacked out and doesn’t remember anything after that, he said; however, surveillance cameras show him walking around downtown.

The next morning, Nett, a student at UW-La Crosse, went to Fond du Lac to visit his family. Friday evening, a friend sent him a link to a news story about the break-in after recognizing Nett, according to the report.

Nett turned himself in Oct. 14. He was interviewed and then released on a signature bond.

The facility, located at 1140 Main St., opened three hours late, at 8 a.m., as YMCA staff dealt with the break-in.

Reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering crime and courts for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218 or jvian@lacrossetribune.com.

