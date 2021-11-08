Man accused of waving knife at La Crosse warming center

A 56-year-old man with no permanent address was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court after allegedly waving a knife toward people at a La Crosse warming house.

John N. Tolar faces felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and battery to a law enforcement officer and misdemeanor counts of battery, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to 413 S. Third St. where a fight had broken out. An employee at the warming house told police he responded to a loud noise in the kitchen, where he saw Tolar and a woman involved in a physical altercation.

The employee said after he separated the two, Tolar pulled a knife from his pocket with his right hand and lunged at him and others in the kitchen. The employee said he attempted to de-escalate the situation but that Tolar continued to swing the knife and shout. The employee said Tolar then struck him in the chest with his left hand.

The complaint says surveillance footage confirms the employee's account. It also reportedly shows Tolar chasing the woman and attempting to stab her multiple times.

When police attempted to take Tolar into custody, he reportedly shouted at officers, took off his jacket and got into a boxer stance with two closed fists. The complaint says Tolar attempted to leave the shelter and ignored police instructions to get on the ground. He allegedly threatened to fight officers and continued to fight and clench his fists until he was subdued and handcuffed.

After he was placed in the squad car, Tolar allegedly threatened to obtain a gun and shoot the officers who arrested him. At one point he allegedly said, "one of you is going to die."

Tolar is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $500 cash bond ordered by Judge Ramona Gonzalez.

