Man arrested after robbery in Arcadia
Michael William Andre

Police in Trempealeau County arrested a 34-year-old Independence man after he allegedly robbed an Arcadia gas station March 7.

Michaeal William Andre is accused of pointing a gun at a store clerk shortly before 1:30 p.m. at Express Mart on West Main Street. According to Arcadia police, a caller pointed a gun said Andre demanded money. The clerk handed $100 to Andre, who fled the scene in a vehicle.

Andre was the lone occupant in a vehicle pulled over by the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office a short time later. Police reportedly found items inside the vehicle that were used in the robbery.

Andre was arrested without incident and transported to the Trempealeau County Jail.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

