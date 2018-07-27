TOWN OF HIXTON — A Virginia man is accused of pointing a gun at another driver during a road-rage incident Friday morning in Jackson County.
James Hentz, 43, of Chesapeake, pointed a gun at the other driver while driving west on Interstate 94 about 10:40 a.m. in the town of Hixton, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.
Wisconsin State Patrol troopers stopped Hentz in Eau Claire County. He admitted to showing the gun, which troopers found inside the car. Hentz is jailed in Jackson County.
