Police arrested a La Crosse man in connection with a weekend shooting.

Robert Powell IV, 28, was arrested on charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, felon in possession of firearm and disorderly conduct.

On Sunday about 1:30 a.m., officers patrolling downtown La Crosse heard a single gunshot in the 100 block of Third Street North, authorities said.

Powell.jpg

Powell

There was an altercation that took place outside a bar, police said, and during the incident, a suspect fired a gun into the air and fled.

La Crosse police said they used public and private video footage to identify Powell, who they located in the 1000 block of Bainbridge Street, and subsequently arrested and took him to the La Crosse County Jail.

