A 53-year-old man with no permanent address was arrested April 30 in the village of Bangor for felony fourth-offense drunk driving.

According to a criminal complaint filed in La Crosse County Circuit Court, police observed a vehicle operated by Gregory Trammell crossing the center line multiple times on Hwy. 162 shortly after 2:30 a.m. Police followed the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop south of Interstate 90.

The complaint says Trammell had glassy eyes and slurred speech. He reportedly told police he was heading toward his home in Elroy but didn’t know where he was. Police reportedly observed an open can of beer in the console and a half-full bottle of tequila. Police also report that the vehicle had sustained exterior damage consistent with striking a guard rail.

Trammell reportedly stumbled as he exited his vehicle. He failed a field sobriety test and refused to take a preliminary breath test. He was arrested and transported to the La Crosse County Jail.

Trammell was released on a $2,000 signature bond. His next court appearance is a May 8 preliminary hearing.