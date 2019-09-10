BLACK RIVER FALLS — A man was arrested Tuesday in the death of his 2-month-old daughter.
Armas Cravins II, 32, was arrested for second-degree reckless homicide, neglecting a child resulting in child's death and three counts of child neglect.
At about 6:22 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, the Jackson County authorities received a 911 call from a mother reporting that she had found her 2-month-old daughter deceased, according to Jackson County Sheriff Duane Waldera.
Melrose first responders, Black River Falls EMS and sheriff’s deputies were sent to the 400 block of Second Street in Melrose, and once on scene, confirmed the infant was deceased.
A forensic autopsy was conducted, items were collected as evidence and interviews were conducted during the investigation, according to the sheriff's office.
Cravins was booked into the Jackson County Jail and is awaiting an initial court appearance. The date of his initial court appearance is not known.
The name of the child and other people involved in this case are being withheld pending the completion of this investigation.
Take this scum bag and put a bullet right threw his heart!!! That innocent child had no reason to be killed.
