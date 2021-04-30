 Skip to main content
Man arrested Thursday afternoon for involvement in gun incident
Man arrested Thursday afternoon for involvement in gun incident

James Mitchell Forrester mug

Forrester

The Winona Emergency Response Team assisted with the apprehension of a man who was involved in a standoff in Caledonia Thursday afternoon.

James Mitchell Forrester, 36, was reported to have been arrested for his involvement in the incident, which authorities said started when Forrester threatened a woman with a gun.

Authorities attempted to make contact with Forrester shortly after the incident, but required additional assistance from the emergency response team in order to do so.

Forrester is currently in custody in Houston County for threats of violence and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

