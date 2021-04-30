Man arrested Thursday afternoon for involvement in gun incident

The Winona Emergency Response Team assisted with the apprehension of a man who was involved in a standoff in Caledonia Thursday afternoon.

James Mitchell Forrester, 36, was reported to have been arrested for his involvement in the incident, which authorities said started when Forrester threatened a woman with a gun.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Authorities attempted to make contact with Forrester shortly after the incident, but required additional assistance from the emergency response team in order to do so.

Forrester is currently in custody in Houston County for threats of violence and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.