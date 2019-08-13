{{featured_button_text}}

A man who led police on a weeklong manhunt earlier this year was back in jail Tuesday on charges stemming from an incident involving the same victim.

Jedd T. Monsoor, 39, formerly of Holmen, was arrested Sunday on domestic violence charges including intimidating a victim, stalking, harassment and disorderly conduct, as well as bail jumping.

Prosecutor Luke Arras told La Crosse Circuit Court Judge Todd Bjerke on Tuesday that there are a “litany of cases” between Monsoor and the same victim, including the strangulation incident that prompted the manhunt that ended April 7.

Monsoor, who now lives in La Crosse, was charged April 3 with intimidating a victim, strangulation, felony bail jumping and disorderly conduct, and was released April 17 after posting a $50,000 cash bond, according to court records. He was charged June 24 with felony bail jumping after violating a no-contact order with the victim and released on a $2,000 cash bond.

According to Arras, Monsoor is also facing charges in Minnesota.

“In all, $62,000 cash that has been posted in the cases has not been enough to ensure compliance,” Arras said.

Public defender Thomas Huh argued for a lower bond, saying Monsoor was a lifelong resident of the neighborhood and recently received permission to go to counseling with the victim.

“Obviously the allegations here go beyond family counseling,” said Bjerke, who ordered a $25,000 cash bond.

Monsoor is expected back in court Wednesday.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering local government and city issues for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218.

