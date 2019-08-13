Jedd T. Monsoor, 39, formerly of Holmen, was arrested Sunday on domestic violence charges including intimidating a victim, stalking, harassment and disorderly conduct, as well as bail jumping.
Prosecutor Luke Arras told La Crosse Circuit Court Judge Todd Bjerke on Tuesday that there are a “litany of cases” between Monsoor and the same victim, including the strangulation incident that prompted the manhunt that ended April 7.
Monsoor, who now lives in La Crosse, was charged April 3 with intimidating a victim, strangulation, felony bail jumping and disorderly conduct, and was released April 17 after posting a $50,000 cash bond, according to court records. He was charged June 24 with felony bail jumping after violating a no-contact order with the victim and released on a $2,000 cash bond.
According to Arras, Monsoor is also facing charges in Minnesota.
Welcome back! You've reached your free article limit. Become a member to help support our work.
Nhia Thao, 30, Onalaska, was charged Aug. 13 with physical abuse of a child and disorderly conduct. Thao bit a 5-year-old on the cheek April 29, leaving a mark, and argued with a woman and threw a phone in front of children July 28, according to the complaint.
Michael Dufay
Debrian A. Hayes
Debrian A. Hayes, 23, La Crosse, was charged Aug. 13 with substantial battery, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer. Hayes hit a woman in the head several times, leaving her bleeding, June 9 after entering her home without her permission, according to the complaint. When Hayes was located by police Aug. 7, he ran away before being arrested, police say.
Joshua Johnson
Caleb Williams
Brian Johnson
Reginald Henry
Jonathan Baum
Glen Taylor Jr.
Zachariah Sonsalla
Zachariah G. Sonsalla, 18, was charged Aug. 9 with possession with intent to deliver THC, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sonsalla had 65.2 grams of marijuana in four plastic bags, a glass bong and a bag of cocaine at about 1:41 a.m. July 20 when stopped for loitering in a church parking lot in West Salem, according to the complaint.
Tavier Holling
Tamica Wright
Virgil R Stewart Jr
Bryant D. Trussell
Bryant D. Trussell, 42, La Crosse, was charged Wednesday, Aug. 8, with delivery of cocaine as a repeat offender, possession of THC as a repeat offender, possession of drug paraphernalia as a repeat offender and operating a motor vehicle while revoked. Trussell sold 1.2 grams of cocaine to a confidential informant July 24 and had marijuana and a pipe when he was located July 31, according to the complaint.
Leah K. Sander
Leah K. Sander, 26, La Crosse, was charged Wednesday, Aug. 8, with substantial battery and disorderly conduct. Sander hit a woman, knocking her to the ground and chipping her tooth, during an argument July 13, according to the complaint.
Willie V. McCoy Sr.
Willie V. McCoy Sr., 57, La Crosse, was charged Wednesday, Aug. 8, with possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. McCoy had 1 gram of heroin and a crack pipe in his possession Aug. 2, according to the complaint.
Benjamin Groth
Connor Dwight
Quintin Stello
Brian S. Holliday
Brian S. Holliday, 58, no permanent address, was charged Aug. 7 with possession of methamphetamine. Holliday had a 1.2-gram package of methamphetamine in his car where he was found sleeping at about 5 p.m. July 27, according to the complaint.
Christina Calloway
Ray Welcome
Joseph T. Schmitt
Joseph T. Schmitt, 30, La Crosse, was charged Aug. 6 with escape and resisting an officer. Schmitt was handcuffed in preparation to be taken into custody on a warrant, then ran away on foot, freeing one of hands before again being located and handcuffed by police, according to the complaint.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.