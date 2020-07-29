Man back in La Crosse County court Wednesday to face two rape accusations

A man charged Tuesday with sharing explicit videos obtained by threatening a woman in La Crosse County was back in court Wednesday facing two rape accusations.
Raymond T. Callaway, 27, Galesville, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with two counts of second-degree sexual assault after the La Crosse County District Attorney’s Office filed an amended complaint.
According to the amended complaint, Callaway threatened a woman in order to get her to have intercourse with him on video, then sent the video to her parents. The woman told police she agreed to make the videos with Callaway because she was afraid for her and her family’s safety.
Callaway told police the intercourse was consensual and was confused and upset when officers explained that the intercourse was not consensual due to the threats he made to her over text message, according to the complaint.
Callaway was charged Tuesday with stalking, threatening to communicate derogatory information and possess/distribute/exhibit intimate representation without consent.
According to the complaint, a man reported being harassed June 28 by messages with links to several videos of a sexual nature featuring his daughter and demands that he kick her out of his home.
The woman also received threats and demands from a group claiming to be a gang that was physically and sexually assaulting Callaway, according to the complaint. The woman told police she went along with the demands to protect Callaway.
After warrants for the Textme telephone numbers used to contact the victim and her family, as well examining email address and phone numbers, the threatening messages were determined to have been sent by Callaway, according to the police report.
Judge Todd Bjerke issued Callaway a $5,000 signature bond, no-contact order with the victim and her family, and GPS monitoring with an exclusion zone.
Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.
