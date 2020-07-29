Man back in La Crosse County court Wednesday to face two rape accusations

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A man charged Tuesday with sharing explicit videos obtained by threatening a woman in La Crosse County was back in court Wednesday facing two rape accusations.

Raymond T. Callaway, 27, Galesville, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with two counts of second-degree sexual assault after the La Crosse County District Attorney’s Office filed an amended complaint.

According to the amended complaint, Callaway threatened a woman in order to get her to have intercourse with him on video, then sent the video to her parents. The woman told police she agreed to make the videos with Callaway because she was afraid for her and her family’s safety.

Callaway told police the intercourse was consensual and was confused and upset when officers explained that the intercourse was not consensual due to the threats he made to her over text message, according to the complaint.

Callaway was charged Tuesday with stalking, threatening to communicate derogatory information and possess/distribute/exhibit intimate representation without consent.