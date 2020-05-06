Man booked on homicide charge after fight in La Crosse Menards parking lot

The man police say was involved in a fight last week that left a 79-year-old La Crosse man dead was arrested Tuesday night.
Matthew Kinstler, 50, of Holmen is being held without bond in the La Crosse County Jail for first-degree reckless homicide.
According to the La Crosse Police Department, Kinstler became upset with Russell W. Paulson because he thought Paulson had parked too closely to his vehicle in the parking lot of Menards, 223 Lang Drive. The two got into a verbal argument, which escalated into a physical altercation.
Paulson died Monday morning at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse as a result of his injuries.
Kinstler initially was arrested on charges of substantial battery and disorderly conduct on Friday. He was released later that day on a signature bond.
Chad Kelemen
Trevor Midtlien
Faraji Robinson
Marquise Smith
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The building at 333 Vine St. is a criminal justice hub. The La Crosse County Courthouse and Law Enforcement Center, which opened in 1997 with …
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.