Man booked on homicide charge after fight in La Crosse Menards parking lot
The man police say was involved in a fight last week that left a 79-year-old La Crosse man dead was arrested Tuesday night.

Matthew Kinstler, 50, of Holmen is being held without bond in the La Crosse County Jail for first-degree reckless homicide.

According to the La Crosse Police Department, Kinstler became upset with Russell W. Paulson because he thought Paulson had parked too closely to his vehicle in the parking lot of Menards, 223 Lang Drive. The two got into a verbal argument, which escalated into a physical altercation.

Paulson died Monday morning at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse as a result of his injuries.

Kinstler initially was arrested on charges of substantial battery and disorderly conduct on Friday. He was released later that day on a signature bond.

