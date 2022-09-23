Man charged after cashing $29,000 in payment for construction he failed to complete

A Coon Valley man was arrested earlier this month after failing to start a construction project for which he billed the victim and cashed $29,000 in payment.

William Ross, 33, appeared Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court on charges of theft by contractor (increased penalty for elder person victim) and theft of moveable property, both $10,000 to $100,000.

According to the criminal complaint, on Aug. 10 officers were dispatched to an Onalaska address on a trouble with party call.

The victim stated Ross in October 2021 gave her an estimate for a full exterior remodeling of her home and other construction projects. The estimated cost was $37,729. The victim wrote Ross a check in the amount of $19,000 for materials and was informed Ross would likely start the project late the following month.

The victim wrote Ross another check for $10,000 on Nov. 23, 2021. Both checks were cashed, the report says.

Ross did not begin work by the estimated start, and "promised new dates over and over again." Each time Ross gave excuses including personal injury, surgery, family illness, a drinking problem and a breathing problem, per the report.

Ross refused to share his contractor's license number with the victim, and would not show receipts for materials purchased for the project.

On behalf of the victim, two individuals filed complaints with the Better Business Bureau, State Attorney's Office and Wisconsin Trade Commission.

The victim stated they had had in-person and phone conversations with Ross over the past year and in early August 2022 asked him to refund the full amount they paid to him. Per the report, Ross stated he did not want to do so, citing high interest rates for a loan he would need to take out to pay the victim back.

An officer was assigned to the theft investigation and given a search warrant for Ross's bank account Aug. 18. They found Ross had made 193 separate $100 purchases to an online gambling site. The investigator stated they found "no significant purchases which could be for materials" for the victim's home project.

An officer made contact with Ross on Sept. 1. Ross stated he intended to give the victim a full refund and had spent $15,000 to $18,000 on construction materials. Ross told the officer he had not started the project because he ordered the wrong siding. Ross said he wanted to refund the victim within the next 15 days.

Ross was placed under arrest and taken to La Crosse County Jail. He is scheduled to be officially booked and return to court Oct. 4.