Man charged after smashing car windows outside Valley View Mall
Man charged after smashing car windows outside Valley View Mall

A man accused of attempting to steal two vehicles outside Valley View Mall, including an Onalaska Transit van, was charged Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court where Judge Scott Horne ordered a mental-health evaluation.

Uneke R. Scarbrough, 27, no permanent address, appeared via video from the La Crosse County Jail and was charged with two counts of attempt to take a vehicle without consent using force, theft of movable property, criminal damage to property, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping, all as a repeat offender.

During his court appearance Friday, Scarbrough reiterated that he wanted to serve as his own attorney and plead guilty to all charges.

“I don’t need no public pretender. I’m representing myself,” Scarbrough said.

Horne acknowledged Scarbrough’s right to represent himself, but raised concerns about whether Scarbrough was mentally competent to do so.

La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke agreed that a mental health evaluation seemed called for.

“Given what I’ve seen and heard about his behavior in court and what’s in the complaints, I do have a reason to think he’s not competent,” Gruenke said. “He’s making some very irrational decisions and saying things that don’t seem to have a lot of logic behind them.”

Scarbrough denied having any mental-health problems.

“My demeanor might be a little abrupt, you know, a little bit, kind of belligerent for the standards of the courtroom, but that’s because of what I’ve been going through,” he said.

Scarbrough accused the jail of violating his rights and said it was stressful.

Horne said to allow Scarbrough to represent himself, he needs to find that the defendant is mentally competent.

“I can’t make that finding based on what I’ve seen to this point,” he said.

Horne also ordered a $10,000 cash bond Thursday.

According to the criminal complaint:

Scarbrough first stole a woman’s cell phone outside the mall, then walked toward a second woman and demanded her keys. When she refused, he grabbed them and forcefully ripped the keys from her hand then took off running toward her vehicle, a black 2017 Ford Escape.

However, the woman’s keychain broke when he yanked it, leaving her with her car keys and him with the rest.

He then pulled open the door to an Onalaska Transit van and tried to pull the driver out of the vehicle; but was thwarted by the man’s seatbelt. Officers then arrived and were able to get him under control and took him to the hospital to get checked out.

Scarbrough is also accused of resisting police, refusing to put his hands behind his back for the trip from the hospital to the jail.

Scarbrough has a history of charges in Missouri, including convictions for possession of a controlled substance, possession of burglary tools and burglary.

It’s not the first time Scarbrough has gotten into trouble for breaking windows in La Crosse County. He was charged last week with criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct — both misdemeanors — after he was accused of breaking two windows Jan. 7 at the Catholic Charities Warming Center.

While charges were filed Jan. 8, Scarbrough remained in the La Crosse County Jail, refusing to come to La Crosse County Circuit Court for his initial appearance until Monday.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

