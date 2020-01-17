Man charged after smashing car windows outside Valley View Mall

A man accused of attempting to steal two vehicles outside Valley View Mall, including an Onalaska Transit van, was charged Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court where Judge Scott Horne ordered a mental-health evaluation.
Uneke R. Scarbrough, 27, no permanent address, appeared via video from the La Crosse County Jail and was charged with two counts of attempt to take a vehicle without consent using force, theft of movable property, criminal damage to property, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping, all as a repeat offender.
During his court appearance Friday, Scarbrough reiterated that he wanted to serve as his own attorney and plead guilty to all charges.
“I don’t need no public pretender. I’m representing myself,” Scarbrough said.
Horne acknowledged Scarbrough’s right to represent himself, but raised concerns about whether Scarbrough was mentally competent to do so.
La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke agreed that a mental health evaluation seemed called for.
“Given what I’ve seen and heard about his behavior in court and what’s in the complaints, I do have a reason to think he’s not competent,” Gruenke said. “He’s making some very irrational decisions and saying things that don’t seem to have a lot of logic behind them.”
Scarbrough denied having any mental-health problems.
“My demeanor might be a little abrupt, you know, a little bit, kind of belligerent for the standards of the courtroom, but that’s because of what I’ve been going through,” he said.
Scarbrough accused the jail of violating his rights and said it was stressful.
Horne said to allow Scarbrough to represent himself, he needs to find that the defendant is mentally competent.
“I can’t make that finding based on what I’ve seen to this point,” he said.
Scarbrough first stole a woman’s cell phone outside the mall, then walked toward a second woman and demanded her keys. When she refused, he grabbed them and forcefully ripped the keys from her hand then took off running toward her vehicle, a black 2017 Ford Escape.
However, the woman’s keychain broke when he yanked it, leaving her with her car keys and him with the rest.
He then pulled open the door to an Onalaska Transit van and tried to pull the driver out of the vehicle; but was thwarted by the man’s seatbelt. Officers then arrived and were able to get him under control and took him to the hospital to get checked out.
Scarbrough is also accused of resisting police, refusing to put his hands behind his back for the trip from the hospital to the jail.
Scarbrough has a history of charges in Missouri, including convictions for possession of a controlled substance, possession of burglary tools and burglary.
It’s not the first time Scarbrough has gotten into trouble for breaking windows in La Crosse County. He was charged last week with criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct — both misdemeanors — after he was accused of breaking two windows Jan. 7 at the Catholic Charities Warming Center.
While charges were filed Jan. 8, Scarbrough remained in the La Crosse County Jail, refusing to come to La Crosse County Circuit Court for his initial appearance until Monday.
Tyrone Schara
Donald Norberg
Donald E. Norberg II, 39, Sparta, was charged Jan. 16 with attempted uttering a forgery as a repeater and party to a crime. Norberg attempted to deposit a check from a dead man’s account Nov. 11, according to the complaint.
Emil Guseck
Jeremy Devine
Thomas Valentine
Jennifer Kendhammer
Derek Backus
Derek W. Backus, 35, Spring Valley, Minn., was charged Jan. 15 with possession of methamphetamine. Backus had .7 grams of meth when he was pulled over Sept. 7, according to the criminal complaint.
Benjamin L. Britt
Benjamin L. Britt, 46, Viroqua, was charged Jan. 14 with possession of methamphetamine. Britt had meth in his pocket and pants Jan. 3 during a traffic stop, according to the complaint.
Christopher Malone
Harold Geanie Jr.
Cherish Roberts
Cherish M. Roberts, 25, Holmen, was charged Jan. 13 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia. Roberts had meth, marijuana and glass pipes Dec. 27, according to the complaint.
Danielle Minea
Justin Tillman
Nemo Yang
Todd Alberts
Jeffrey Sampson
Xai Vang
Zachary Miller
Anita Parce
Anita M. Parce, 23, no permanent address, was charged Jan. 10 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police found meth and a glass pipe in her bag Dec. 30, according to the complaint.
Randy Russell Jr.
Delamonte E.L. Hill
Delamonte E.L. Hill, 18, La Crescent, Minn., was charged Jan. 9 with strangulation and suffocation, substantial battery intending bodily harm and disorderly conduct. Hill put his hand around a woman’s neck and squeezed, slammed her head against a door window and punched her, according to the criminal complaint.
Shanna Tondola
Louis W. Steele
Louis W. Steele, 35, La Crosse, was charged with felony bail jumping and disorderly conduct. Steele violated terms of a previous bond forbidding new crimes Jan. 4 when he swore and yelled at a woman, according to the criminal complaint.
Michael Hemker
Steven Huntington
Kieng Yang
David Swertfeger
Timothy Kasten
Timothy A. Kasten, 28, Onalaska, was charged Jan. 8 with retail theft as a party to a crime and felony bail jumping. He was also charged with possession of methamphetamine in a different case. Kasten took several items in December from Menards, violating terms of his bond, and had meth in his pocket when arrested Dec. 21, according to the two complaints.
James Ramsey
Michael Ryan
Karla Dank
Karla J. Dank, 58, West Salem, was charged Jan. 7 with possession with intent to deliver THC, obstructing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. Dank had 47.2 grams of marijuana Dec. 20, tried to shut the door on police and had a marijuana pipe, according to the complaint.
Quintin Stello
Javontay Scott
Reuben Bates
Robert Wilson
Robert D. Wilson, 25, no permanent address, was charged Jan. 2 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, both as a repeat offender. Wilson was found doing meth in a vehicle at about noon Dec. 30 outside the Salvation Army, according to the complaint, and he handed over meth and two needles to a Salvation Army social worker.
John Young
Jordan M. Weiker
Jordan M. Weiker, 30, La Crosse, was charged Jan. 2 with discharging bodily fluid at a public safety worker, resisting an officer, attempted battery and disorderly conduct. Weiker became belligerent at about 2:17 a.m. Dec. 14 at an Onalaska restaurant and bar, according to the complaint, and swung a bag at a bartender, then poked and spit at a police officer.
Lavon Liggins
Star Yang
Star Yang, 33, Holmen, was charged Jan. 2 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia, all as a repeat offender. Yang had 0.06 grams of meth, a meth pipe and marijuana Dec. 27, according to the complaint.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
