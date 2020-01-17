Man charged after smashing car windows outside Valley View Mall

However, the woman’s keychain broke when he yanked it, leaving her with her car keys and him with the rest.

He then pulled open the door to an Onalaska Transit van and tried to pull the driver out of the vehicle; but was thwarted by the man’s seatbelt. Officers then arrived and were able to get him under control and took him to the hospital to get checked out.

Scarbrough is also accused of resisting police, refusing to put his hands behind his back for the trip from the hospital to the jail.

Scarbrough has a history of charges in Missouri, including convictions for possession of a controlled substance, possession of burglary tools and burglary.

It’s not the first time Scarbrough has gotten into trouble for breaking windows in La Crosse County. He was charged last week with criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct — both misdemeanors — after he was accused of breaking two windows Jan. 7 at the Catholic Charities Warming Center.

While charges were filed Jan. 8, Scarbrough remained in the La Crosse County Jail, refusing to come to La Crosse County Circuit Court for his initial appearance until Monday.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

