Man charged in parking lot homicide to make plea

A 51-year-old La Crosse man implicated in the death of an elderly man will have a plea hearing March 8.

Lawyers for Matthew L. Kinstler told La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Elliott Levine Monday that Kinstler has decided to enter a plea in the death of 79-year-old Russell Paulson. Kinstler is charged with first-degree reckless homicide and faces up to 60 years in prison if convicted.

Kinstler was arrested after a May 1, 2020, altercation in which Kinstler confronted Paulson in the parking lot of Menards at 223 Lang Drive in La Crosse. Prosecutors say Kinstler loudly accused Paulson of dinging his vehicle and escalated the incident by getting into Paulson's face.

Prosecutors say Kinstler then took Paulson's walking stick and struck him in the head, causing him to fall to the ground. Paulson was diagnosed with multiple skull fractures and died three days later.

Kinstler told police he was acting in self-defense. He has been free since posting a $5,000 cash bond May 22, 2020.

