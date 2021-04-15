Man charged on 13 counts after abusing woman, stealing a dog and fleeing police

A La Crosse man was charged Thursday on 13 counts after abusing a woman, taking her dog and fleeing police.

Dominique Boyland, 31, was charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin; theft of movable property; resisting an officer; three counts of disorderly conduct/domestic abuse; three counts of misdemeanor bail jumping/new crime; false imprisonment/domestic abuse; two counts of criminal damage to property/domestic abuse; and misdemeanor battery/domestic abuse.

According to the criminal complaint, Boyland pushed and kicked a woman April 9, and later when she tried to drive away in her car, grabbed a window.

When the car stopped after a few blocks, Boyland took the keys, put dirt in the fuel tank and shortly after shoved the victim. Boyland broke two car windows and drove off, leaving the victim at a park.

On April 11, Boyland blocked the same victim from leaving a hotel room and smashed and broke her phone. The victim told police Boyland had destroyed up to a dozen of her phones in the past two months, and stated “she does believe that at some point he is going to kill her.”