Man charged with assaulting girl in Walmart in Onalaska

A 30-year-old Onalaska man was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court after allegedly groping a young girl inside Walmart in Onalaska May 22.

Josey M. Amann was charged with felony first-degree sexual assault of a girl under 13 and misdemeanor resisting an officer.

According to the criminal complaint, Amann followed a 10-year-old girl over a couple of aisles in the store and grabbed her buttocks. The girl immediately told her mother about the incident. The mother confronted Amann, who then fled the store and left the parking lot in a pickup truck.

The complaint says the mother didn't witness the assault. Security footage confirms Amann was in the store at the time, but the complaint says there was no security camera monitoring the aisle where the assault allegedly occurred.

Police approached Amann at his place of employment Oct. 29. The complaint says Amann told police he didn't recall the incident or being chased from Walmart by the girl's mother. When police asked Amann to place his hands behind his back, he reportedly fled outside and was apprehended a short time later.

After Amann was subdued, he reportedly told police, "I think I'm sick and I need help." The officer then asked Amann if he was physically ill, and Amann reportedly replied, "something else."

Amann is free on a signature bond and has a preliminary hearing set for Jan. 5.

