Man charged with breaking into downtown La Crosse coffee shop

A homeless man was charged Thursday with felony burglary after he was accused of breaking into Grounded Patio Café in downtown La Crosse.
Video surveillance in the coffee shop showed a man, later identified as Lee H. Redmond III, 40, no permanent address, enter the store at about 6:45 a.m. April 10, according to the criminal complaint.
Investigators were able to track the suspect outside the store using the downtown video cameras and send out the image to all officers. Several identified Redmond from previous contacts and one mentioned speaking to Redmond in the area at about 7:44 a.m. April 12, while Redmond was wearing clothes that matched the suspect in the video, according to the complaint.
Redmond was located Wednesday and told police he was high on methamphetamine from April 9-13 and had no recollection of going to Grounded, much less stealing anything from the coffee shop, according to the complaint.
Police found 0.4 grams of meth in his possession when he was taken into custody.
The owner reported several things missing, including a toolbox, cash, a white iPad Air, an EatStreet tablet, a laptop and a Square register stand.
Redmond was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with burglary, two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, all as a repeat offender. He also was charged in a separate case with theft by acquisition of a credit card, fraudulent use of a credit card and misdemeanor bail jumping.
Redmond has a history of theft and credit card fraud convictions in La Crosse County. He was ordered held on a $5,000 cash bond by Judge Gloria Doyle.
