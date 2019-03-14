A La Crosse man already facing multiple drug charges was charged Wednesday with having more drugs in jail weeks after the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office unveiled a body scanner that officials said would decrease the amount of contraband smuggled into the jail.
According to reports, an anonymous inmate alerted jailers that Kohls had given him Suboxone strips, a prescription medication used to treat addiction, and methamphetamine. The anonymous inmate would not make a written statement but said Kohls gave another inmate methamphetamine, according to the complaint.
Jailers found a note from the other inmate sent to Kohls saying, “Are you still Good?” Jailers believe it was the inmate asking Kohls if he still had drugs, according to reports. The inmate denied sending the note when questioned, according to the criminal complaint.
Jailers searched Kohls’ cell and discovered a small bag containing a white crystallized substance believed to methamphetamine on Kohls’ bunk weighing 1.3 grams, according to reports.
The La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office said it doesn’t know how the drugs were brought into the jail. Kohls denied having any knowledge of the drugs and refused to be questioned, according to the criminal complaint.
Jailers questioned Kohls’ cellmate who said he didn’t know anything and didn’t want any problems, according to the complaint.
Kohls’ “most recent booking preceded the use of the scanner and this emphasizes the need for it,” a representative of the sheriff’s department told the Tribune on Wednesday.
Investigators charged Kohls with the additional drug charge because the anonymous inmate and note from the inmate “corroborated Kohls was the inmate responsible,” according to the criminal complaint.
Rory L. Deer Jr.
Rory L. Deer Jr., 38, of Onalaska, was charged March 13 with attempting to flee or elude an officer, criminal damage to property and operating a vehicle while revoked. Police arrested Deer after he shattered the glass door of a Kwik Trip, according to the complaint.
Bernard E. Gray Jr.
Bernard E. Gray Jr., 42, of La Crosse was charged March 13 with operating while intoxicated, operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, operating a motor vehicle while revoked and resisting an officer. Gray was arrested for failing a field sobriety test and having a preliminary breath test of 0.171 percent, according to the complaint.
Bryce D. Boncouri
Bryce D. Boncouri, 21, no permanent address, was charged March 12 with possession of narcotic drugs, resisting an officer and felony bail jumping. While police were arresting Boncouri for an arrest warrant, Boncouri began pulling away from police making it difficult to handcuff him. Authorities were able to restrain him and subsequently discovered 1.5 grams of what appeared to be heroin, according to the complaint.
Jacob J. Adams
Jacob J. Adams, 21, of La Crosse, was charged March 12 with throwing or discharging bodily fluids at a public safety worker. Police arrested Adams after Adams spit on an officer who was dispatched to Gundersen Health System because Adams was flailing his arms, spitting blood and swearing at staff who were trying to treat him for a possible concussion and alcohol poisoning, according to the complaint.
Jeremy J. Degenhardt
Jeremy J. Degenhardt, 45, of Onalaska , was charged March 12 with five counts of felony bail jumping, possession of illegally obtained prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Degenhardt’s ex-wife reported he was trying to break in, but Degenhardt said he wanted to see his children, according to the report. Authorities subsequently arrested Degenhardt and discovered methamphetamine residue and prescription pills in his backpack at the jail, according to the complaint.
Jacob R. Lewis
Jacob R. Lewis, 34, of Holmen, was charged March 11 with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine as a repeater. Police discovered about 7 grams of methamphetamine, according to the complaint.
Steven J. Christiansen
Steven J. Christiansen, 24, of La Crosse, was charged March 11 with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia, all repeated offenses. Police arrested Christiansen for two felony warrants and after receiving an anonymous tip that Christiansen sells drugs. Police also discovered about 140 grams of methamphetamine in Christiansen’s car, according to the complaint.
Dustin D. Birnbaum
Dustin D. Birnbaum, 48, of La Crosse, was charged March 11 with operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, felony bail jumping, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to the police report, authorities arrested Birnbaum after Birnbaum caused damages estimated to exceed $2,500 to a Catholic cemetery’s truck and garage door. Police also discovered about 17 grams of THC, according to the complaint.
Tiffany Thomson
Tiffany Thomson, 23, of 624 Rose St., was charged March 8 with possession of methamphetamine. On March 7, before her arrest, Thomson was looking for a place to stay. An officer offered to drive her to the La Crosse Warming Center but first asked to check her pockets. He found a small bag containing a glass-like substance resembling methamphetamine.
James A. Conner III
James A. Conner III, 43, of 2914 South 23rd St., was charged March 8 with possession of methamphetamine (second and subsequent offense), possession of THC (second and subsequent offense) and felony bail jumping. Conner was arrested after a March 1 traffic stop and K-9 sniff near the intersection of La Crosse Street and West Avenue.
Taylor Ludwig and Taylor Riniker
Police arrested Taylor Ludwig, 27, and Taylor Riniker, 25, both of La Crosse, after authorities discovered drugs in the vehicle both women were in. Authorities stopped them because the car’s windows were excessively tinted and found 0.6 grams of what appeared to be heroin in the car after a K-9 unit detected drugs, according to the complaint. Riniker was charged March 7 with possession of narcotic drugs. Ludwig was charged March 7 with possession of narcotic drugs and two counts of felony bail jumping.
Ashley Beach
Ashley Beach, 25, of Boscobel, Wis., was charged March 7 with possession of drug paraphernalia, as a party to the crime, and felony bail jumping. Police arrested Beach after discovering objects containing methamphetamine residue, according to the complaint.
Vance White
Vance White, 36, of Black River Falls, was charged March 7 with possession with intent to deliver counterfeit methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, five counts of felony bail jumping and carrying a concealed knife, all repeated offenses. Police arrested White for a warrant and discovered 11.6 grams of white-like substance that White claimed to be ice-melted salt. Officials also found 1.1 grams of a crystal-like powder during pre-booking in White's pocket, according to the complaint.
Rick Roquet
Rick Roquet, 35, no permanent address, was charged March 6 with possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession of methamphetamine, obstructing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police discovered drugs in Roquet’s possession while they were arresting him for a La Crosse County warrant, according to the complaint.
Nichoel Farley
Nichoel Farley, 38, of Stoddard, was charged March 5 with possession with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police stopped Farley because the back window of her vehicle was covered in snow. Authorities approached Farley’s car and saw a pill container with no prescription label, a butane lighter and tin foil. Police arrested Farley after searching her vehicle and discovering 13.1 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale, a methamphetamine pipe and other materials, according to the complaint.
Timothy D. Peterson
Timothy D. Peterson, 45, of La Crosse, was charged March 5 with concealing stolen property. A victim told police that power tools worth $10,000 were stolen from a construction site. Police received a call that someone had dumped a majority of the stolen tools near a snow bank at Goose Island. The victim said the person who left the tools was driving a white van, which was parked next to the officer’s car while the officer was interviewing the victim. Police identified Peterson and questioned him. Peterson said he bought the power tools from someone named Rick and told police he didn’t know the items were stolen. Peterson contacted his cousin, who worked with the victim, and confirmed the tools were stolen. Peterson suggested contacting police but his cousin said the victim only wanted the tools returned to him. Peterson was supposed to leave the tools at the construction site but left them at Goose Island for the owner when he didn’t find anyone at the site. Peterson’s cousin told police Peterson “believed (the tools) were stolen.” Police arrested Peterson based on probable cause, according to the complaint.
Nicholas R. Hawkins
Nicholas R. Hawkins, 19, of Dakota, Minn., was charged March 5 with felony bail jumping. Police arrested Hawkins on a warrant and four bond violations, according to the complaint.
Tyrone Eagon
Tyrone Eagon, 50, La Crosse, was charged March 4 with burglary of a building or dwelling, two counts felony bail jumping and misdemeanor theft as party to a crime for a pair of December incidents. Eagon sold stolen metal rebar to a Holmen recycling plant Dec. 15, violating terms of a previous bond prohibiting new crimes, according to the complaint. Eagon used a hidden key Dec. 30 to enter an Onalaska building and stole several power tools and accessories, according to the complaint.
Derek Pedrin
Derek L. Pedrin, 28, La Crosse, was charged March 4 with strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct. Pedrin choked a woman and slammed her head against the floor March 1, according to the complaint.
Joshua Ward Jr
Joshua L Ward Jr., 19, La Crosse, was charged March 4 with felony bail jumping and disorderly conduct using a dangerous weapon. Ward became upset and threw a closed pocket knife at a woman March 3, according to the complaint.
Max Stockert
Max O. Stockert, 35, La Crosse, was charged March 4 with felony bail jumping, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct. Stockert violated terms of a previous bond prohibiting new crimes when he became upset and started breaking his property and did not comply with officer’s orders to get on the ground, according to the complaint.
Sarah M. Stoehr
Sarah M. Stoehr, 54, of La Crosse, was charged March 1 with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving a vehicle with a prohibited alcohol concentration. Police arrested Stoehr after she failed a field sobriety test and had a preliminary breath test result of 0.214 percent, according to the complaint.
Benjamin J. Lechnir
Benjamin J. Lechnir, 51, of Lansing, Iowa, was charged March 1 as a fugitive. Police arrested Lechnir for a Clayton County, Iowa, warrant, according to the complaint.
I see my comments are being removed. Do your research before posting such a misleading article. 1. Your quote is completely inaccurate, and 2. The scanner has been installed but is not up and running yet due to training requirements.
I’m not sure what Basma Amer is trying to accomplish with the very poor wording of this article. The body scanner that was mentioned was not used on inmate Kohl. It has been installed but their are still multiple steps needed before it can be used. Also, she really should make sure the quotes are right in this article if their going to be used.
Let me answer this for you..shes young..doesnt have life experience to ask the right questions. I have a young female journalist recent masters degree..shes the same way. Actually...didnt repond ti criticism and she is now i. A different field of work.
I see very poor reporting from so many sources today. I read an article or posting and find many questions and plenty of grammatical errors.
