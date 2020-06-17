Man charged with killing Buffalo County woman missing since 2016

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ALMA, Wis. -- A Rochester, Minnesota, man was charged Wednesday with killing and hiding the body of a Buffalo County woman who was last seen on Christmas Day 2016.

Randall Q. Merrick, 48, was charged with first-degree intentional homicide, domestic abuse and hiding a corpse in the death of Beth Johnson, who was 50 when last seen.

The arrest was announced Wednesday by the Wisconsin Department of Justice and Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department.

The criminal complaint accuses Merrick of hiding or burying a corpse to conceal a crime and avoid apprehension, prosecution and conviction of a crime.

Johnson lived in a trailer in the Village of Nelson with Merrick, according to the criminal complaint. After a number of attempts to reach his mother by phone, her son alerted authorities on March 12, 2017.

Before her disappearance, the complaint states that Johnson had been observed with bruising and had told sheriff’s deputies she had been in a car wreck.

A cadaver dog was brought to the trailer on April 30, 2018, to assist investigators. The dog led investigators to the trunk of Johnson’s Cadillac.

“As of the filing of this complaint, her body has not been located,” according to an investigator’s report that is included in the criminal complaint.

