Man charged with sexually assaulting child in La Crosse

A 25-year-old man with no permanent address was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony first-degree repeated sexual assault of a child.

According to the criminal complaint, Sunday Xiong assaulted a child multiple times in La Crosse between 2008 and 2019.

Judge Ramona Gonzalez ordered Xiong held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $2,500 cash bond.

Assistant La Crosse County District Attorney Eric Sanford requested the cash bond. He said the criminal complaint documents Xiong’s nonsensical responses to police questioning prior to his June 15 arrest. The complaint says Xiong answered “no” when asked if he understood his Miranda rights and then spoke about making sure his clothes were dry.

Sanford said Xiong has at least seven other open court cases, numerous pending trespassing incidents at a local hospital and two recent failures to appear in court.

Gonzalez ordered a Friday competency hearing for Xiong.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.