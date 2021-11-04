Man charged with threatening, harassing staff at former place of employment

A man let go from his job was arrested for verbally threatening and harassing staff at his former place of employment.

Travis Householder, 38, of La Crosse was charged Thursday with stalking and telephone harassment, both as a repeater.

The West Salem Police Department on Nov. 2 responded to a report that Householder, who was recently fired from his job, was sending messages a staff member at the company, threatening to murder the victim's family and make him watch. According to the criminal complaint Householder made multiple expletive filled and detailed threats.

In addition to the victim, Householder was accused of threatening two other employees with the company over the phone. The first victim told police he hoped Householder would be able to get treatment and realize he behaved wrongly rather than being charged with a felony, per the police report.

Householder has a lengthy criminal record going back a decade, with offenses including disorderly conduct, OWI, fourth-degree sexual assault and criminal damage to property.

According to a Facebook post from the West Salem Police Department, during attempts to apprehend Householder on Nov. 3 Wisconsin State Patrol deployed a taser and the La Crosse Police Department deployed one less-lethal bean bag round. Householder was treated and released from a hospital with minor injuries before being transported to jail.

Householder was given a $1,000 signature bond and no contact.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

