 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Man charged with threatening town of Campbell officials

  • 0
Richard W. Gilbert

Gilbert

 Steve Rundio

A 48-year-old La Crosse man has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court for making a death threat against town of Campbell officials. Richard W. Gilbert faces a single felony count of making a terrorist threat.

The complaint says Gilbert had become agitated about citations he received for failing to maintain his property and the town's refusal to grant building permits for his property. On Jan. 24, Gilbert allegedly called the town chair's voicemail and said, "You guys are killing me, maybe it's time to start killing you turkeys."

The complaint says Gilbert's behavior had escalated in recent weeks and that police were called to the town hall several times to escort him from the premises, most recently on Jan. 21. Town employees told police that Gilbert owns weapons and is often intoxicated when approaching town officials.

Gilbert was arrested Jan. 24 and is free on a $1,000 signature bond with conditions that he have no contact with the town hall or any town employees. He is also prohibited from carrying weapons.

People are also reading…

From 2015 to 2016, murder and non-negligent manslaughter rates in the United States went up 8.4%, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Here is a look at the cities with the highest murder rates in the country.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

A shouting man denouncing the Church disrupts an audience by Pope Francis at the Vatican

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News