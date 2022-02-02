Man charged with threatening town of Campbell officials

A 48-year-old La Crosse man has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court for making a death threat against town of Campbell officials. Richard W. Gilbert faces a single felony count of making a terrorist threat.

The complaint says Gilbert had become agitated about citations he received for failing to maintain his property and the town's refusal to grant building permits for his property. On Jan. 24, Gilbert allegedly called the town chair's voicemail and said, "You guys are killing me, maybe it's time to start killing you turkeys."

The complaint says Gilbert's behavior had escalated in recent weeks and that police were called to the town hall several times to escort him from the premises, most recently on Jan. 21. Town employees told police that Gilbert owns weapons and is often intoxicated when approaching town officials.

Gilbert was arrested Jan. 24 and is free on a $1,000 signature bond with conditions that he have no contact with the town hall or any town employees. He is also prohibited from carrying weapons.

